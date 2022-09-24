The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Viva
A few thousand people enjoyed the outdoors in Northfield on a beautiful day Saturday for the Hispanic Heritage Celebration. Hispanic Heritage Month runs Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 each year, and this is the fifth year the Northfield Library has put on a local event to celebrate. We ran all kinds of photos from the day.
Log cabin
A log home built in rural Nerstrand before Minnesota became a state is in need of a new home. Darlene Calvert is giving away her ancestors’ home, built in 1855. But there is a big catch. It must be taken apart, moved and reassembled.
Members wanted
The Rice County Fair Board is running short on volunteers, and it’s actively seeking new members to join, as it hopes to keep the fair going for years and decades to come.
Student engagement
Local schools are seeking ways to increase and enhance student engagement, as impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and distance learning are still felt.
DJJD ambassadors
Three new Defeat of Jesse James Days ambassadors were named at the annual crowning ceremony.
Sports
From fishing to football, tennis to bowling and swimming and soccer to cross country, catch up on all the latest fall sports scores in the pages of the Northfield News. Sports reporter Jim Reece joins Tom Nelson in covering all the highlights.
Scene
Each edition of the News includes a Southern Minn Scene page, which highlights a large selection of events in the coming week. The content is also available at southernminnscene.com.
More
