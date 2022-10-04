To the editor:This letter is my professional opinion on Rice County’s choice in electing a county commissioner this fall.
Sam Temple is dedicated to helping people understand the importance of county commissioners, a political position usually underestimated by the community. The welfare of the Rice County population, which includes budgeting county resources, effective policy-making processes, land use, and investments of county funds, among other crucial activities, reflects the importance of the Board of Commissioners.
Political leaders are defined by their ability to communicate their vision and actions to serve their constituents.
Sam Temple has volunteered to serve the city of Faribault on the Planning Commission and Heritage Preservation Commission. Sam has started a small business that focuses on the history of the community, which has enabled him to learn about the community’s interests.
His vision to transform Rice County by bringing transparency to the town, ensuring the stability of the working class, and fostering respect for all reflect a determined leader. Sam aims to build a transparent and community-based government that prioritizes community interests at the county level.
As a political leader, Sam intends to safeguard the identity of Rice County by showing respect to different cultures and engaging all perspectives through organizing events.
He is the only candidate with concrete plans to achieve his goals.
I hope that the information I have provided persuades Faribault to vote for transparency, productivity and respect in the November election. I urge voters to choose Sam Temple for Rice County commissioner.
