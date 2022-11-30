Register for Cannon Valley Elder Collegium classes Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Updated 39 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cannon Valley Elder Collegium is accepting registrations for its winter courses.Fifteen courses are being offered: four online via Zoom and 11 at locations in Northfield. Classes meet once a week for two hours.There are classes in science, literature, religion, music, culture and government. Topics range from jazz appreciation to terrorism and counterterrorism.The classes are targeted for area adults age 50 and older. Younger attendees are welcomed when seats are available.For more information about classes and to register, go to CVEC.org. Registration deadline is Dec. 4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Collegium Deadline Politics Class Adult Topic Terrorism Cannon Valley Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Movie filmed in Owatonna, Waseca to premiere Dec. 2 Stolen property leads to prison sentence for Faribault man Brewery prepares to open in St. Peter next year VFW bursts at the seams for Thanksgiving dinner Over 100 geese found dead on Loon Lake Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web U.S. House votes to avert calamitous rail strike, but Senate prospects murky Bengals approach full strength as RB Joe Mixon, WR Ja'Marr Chase hit field A New Era in the Dutton Family Saga: Meet the Key Players of ‘1923’ Report: WVU finalizing deal with new AD, plans to keep coach