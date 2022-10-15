Within a few weeks we will have the constitutional right to elect national, state and local representatives. First and foremost I hope we all will accept this right and vote.
One of the nonpartisan elected positions we have are the people we elect to the school board. They do not represent or endorsed by a political party.
With that as the foundation I am encouraging you to cast your votes for the following school board candidates: John Bellingham, Courtney Cavellier, LeeAnn Lechtenberg and Chad Wolff.
I have had the privilege to not only serve on the school board with these individuals but to also observe their commitment to the education of Faribault students. Each individual’s integrity is above reproach. They do not align with any conspiracy theory that is detrimental to the education of all students.
I have observed these dedicated individuals work through hundreds of pieces of data to be sure their position/decisions will benefit the education of all students. They have only one focus as service on the school board and that is to ensure that all student are afforded a quality and equable education.
Our students need these committed dedicated individuals working on their behalf.
