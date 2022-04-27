Marcia Stapleton of rural Le Sueur County has announced her run as a DFL candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives, District 22B.
The district encompasses part of Blue Earth County, almost all of Le Sueur County, part of Scott County, including Belle Plaine, and Erin Township in Rice County.
Stapleton is 43 year resident of rural Le Sueur County. She works part-time as a family counselor at Five Rivers Mental Health Clinic and is a member of the Immaculate Conception Church at Marysburg, where she has served as trustee and as a member of the Church Council.
Stapleton was previously elected to two terms on the St. Peter School Board and was the school social worker in Le Center and St. Clair. She performed nursing home consulting and worked in hospitals and residential treatment centers.
As a clinical social worker, Stapleton said she has many years of experience helping people solve their problems.
The candidate stated she would bring an expertise in rural education to the state legislature. Her focus is on “bringing equal funding and resources to help small school districts remain competitive and provide quality education for all of their students.”
“These schools are the centers of their communities and are essential to strengthening Main Street businesses,” Stapleton said in a press release.
The candidate also expressed support for growing the workforce through increasing Educational Loan Forgiveness for all frontline workers, including health care facilities and schools.
In addition, Stapleton promoted the expansion of Minnesota Care health insurance “so that all working families can have the security of good health care.”
