Some new faces are coming to Janesville and New Richland election offices after the most recent midterm elections. For Janesville, there will be a new city councilor, and New Richland will see a new mayor take over when the new year comes around.
Cities around the county all reported a bigger voter turnout than in years prior, and Janesville and New Richland seem to be no different. Janesville saw its second-highest voter registration number since at least 2014, with 1,439 voters registered before the polls opened. However, they saw an estimated 1,527 voters across the span of the day, the highest since at least 2104.
New Richland saw 716 voters registered to vote prior to the polls opening, the largest since at least 2014. At 2 p.m. Head Election Judge Tony Martens said the city had just over 200 ballots cast. For context, Martens explained that, normally, they hit 100 voters at around noon, but had over 100 ballots cast already by 10 a.m. this year.
Janesville Mayor
Andy Arnoldt ran unopposed in the race for Janesville mayor and earned 860 total votes, which accounted for 96.63% of all votes, with 30 votes, or 3.37% of votes, going to write-ins.
Arnoldt retains a mayoral position that he has held since 2020, when he won his bid to become elected as Janesville’s mayor against Russ Wiebold. In that election, Arnoldt received 74.31% of the 1,234 votes cast for mayor, with Wiebold recieving 24.23%.
New Richland Mayor
The city of New Richland will have a new mayor, as former City Councilor Chad Neitzel was elected over fellow challenger Christina Petsinger.
Neitzel takes over as mayor for Gail Schmidt, who was not seeking re-election following one term as mayor. He won with 73.97% of votes, which comes out to 341 total votes.
Petsinger ended up earning 23.43% of the votes for mayor with 108 total. Write-in votes accounted for 2.6% of all votes, with 12 total.
Janesville City Council
Of the three candidates running for Janesville city council, Kopachek was the lone incumbent and was reelected to her role with 490 total votes, or 32.07%. Challenger Ivan Maas was elected to the City Council with the most votes at 558 total, or 36.52%.
Challenger Daniel Frenk fell 22 votes shy of earning a city council spot, after earning 468 total votes for 30.63%. Write-in candidates earned 12 votes for 0.79%.
In a previous interview with the Waseca County News, Kopachek identified new street projects and THC product rollout as top issues facing the city. Kopacheck also noted that she feels as though she brings a new perspective to the council.
”I feel I represent a different demographic that has often been underrepresented or non-existent in our local government. I’m not afraid to speak up for what is right,” Kopacheck said. “I listen to our members and their solutions. The Janesville City Council has historically been made up of likeminded individuals, and I feel I break that up.”
New Richland City Council
The New Richland City Council saw some familiar faces return with incumbents Loren Skelton and Jason Casey being re-elected. Skelton and Casey were both re-elected to their spots, with Skelton earning 353 votes for 48.09% of all votes and Casey earning 279 votes for 38.01%.
City Council challenger Robert Delafosse fell shy of a spot, earning 12.53% of votes with 92 total. Write-in votes accounted for 1.36% of votes with 10 total.
JWP School Board
Three new faces will be joining the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school board, as Kevin Born, Sherri Daschner and Joan Olson were elected, alongside returning School Board member Katie Cahill Tuesday night.
As the only returning School Board member of the four electives, Cahill earned the most votes with 1,536 total for just over 25% of all votes. Born earned the second highest amount of votes with 1,393 (23.03%), followed by Daschner with 1,266 votes (20.93%) and Olson with 1,031 votes (17.04%).
Lauren Tester fell short of earning a spot on JWP’s school board after earning 770 total votes for 12.73% of the votes. Write-in candidates accounted for 0.88% of votes with 53 total.
NRHEG School Board
NRHEG began reporting results early in the night, with two of the 16 precincts reporting in the first few hours after polls closed. With five candidates and four open seats, the race was always bound to be tight, and early numbers showed that, with the difference between the leading candidate in Amy Ihrke and the trailing candidate, Aaron Phillips, being just over seven percentage points.
When the race was called, Amy Ihrke (22.55% of votes), Richard Schulz (21.60%), Pat Theuer (19.04%) and Aaron Phillips (18.61%) won the open seats on the NRHEG School Board. Rich Mueller, the fifth candidate, wasn’t far behind any of these candidates with 18.08% of the votes, and a difference of about 300 votes between him and Ihrke.