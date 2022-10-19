The Northfield School District is asking voters to renew and increase its capital projects levy. If both ballot measures pass, property taxes will increase.
Northfield School Superintendent Matt Hillmann has been maintaining a daunting circuit of speeches and meetings to explain the complex issue to as many community members as possible before the General Election on Nov. 8.
For the last several weeks, it has seemed like Hillmann has been on a publicity tour, making speeches to community and service groups, appearing on local radio talk shows, writing a Northfield News column, attending parent-teacher meetings, addressing the Chamber of Commerce, and taking personal phone calls and in-person visits from parents, teachers and staff.
The district has also hosted two public meetings about the capital projects levy referendum on Sept. 22 and Oct. 6. Hillmann also spoke to the Interfaith Association Ministerial group, retirees and seniors at FiftyNoth, and authored the district’s website page on the topic.
Why the concerted effort to educate the public?
“We have to make sure we do our part to educate the voter about why the capital levy is a good return on investment,” said Hillmann. “We’ve got three weeks until the election, so we want voters to know what’s on the ballot and why the renewal and expansion of the levy would be good for our kids, our staff and our school.”
Hillmann explained the two questions on the ballot ask voters to renew the existing capital projects levy that expires in fiscal year 2024 and to increase the levy.
“Renewing the existing capital projects levy allows the district to keep instructional materials up-to-date and funds regular maintenance of our buildings and grounds,” said Hillmann. “The district will also use some of the additional funds provided by the capital projects levy to pay for the salary and benefits of eligible technology services staff members.
This reallocation of salaries and benefits from the general fund to the capital projects levy is needed to reduce the amount of future budget reductions due to declining enrollment and chronic underfunding by the Minnesota Legislature.”
Hillmann said the capital projects levy would fund 1) maintaining and improving facilities and grounds, 2) purchasing materials and equipment to support students and staff, 3) relieving pressure on the general fund by paying the salaries and benefits of eligible technology services staff.
“The levy may also be used to pay the salaries of five of our six technology services staff members,” said Hillmann. “Shifting these employees’ salaries and benefits to the capital projects levy will provide approximately $500,000 of relief to the general fund, reducing the amount of future budget reductions.”
Hillmann said if both questions pass, the district will generate approximately $1.65 million per year compared to the $750,000 received per year under the previously approved levy.
Hillmann said many residents have voiced concerns about how this will effect their taxes.
“The tax impact on a $350,000 home will be an additional $81 per year or an additional $6.75 per month if both questions pass,” said Hillmann. “It is important to note that the district has been under-levying the existing capital projects levy.”
He said the existing authority (at a tax rate of 3.534%) increases as the district’s tax base grows. “The district currently could be levying for up to $1.24 million but has only levied taxes to reach the $750,000 amount promised to the taxpayers when the levy was passed in 2011,” he said. “If approved, the district plans to levy the full authority each year during its 10-year term.”
Hillmann said he wants the community to know they can call or email him with questions regarding the capital projects levy at his district office.
“I live here,” he said. “I see and talk to people at the grocery story and at church. It’s incumbent upon me to try to be clear and transparent about the issue so that the voter can make an educated and informed decision.”