Council applications due today Jan 26, 2023 6 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Faribault residents interested in being appointed to serving on the Faribault City Council must submit a letter of interest by 1 p.m. today.City Administrator Tim Murray said 11 letters of interest had been received as of Tuesday night's council meeting. The City Council will appoint someone to fill the seat vacated by Jonathan Wood through early 2025. Letters can be dropped off to City Hall or emailed to tmurray@ci.faribault.mn.us. The council will review the applications during a special workshop meeting on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Letter City Council Tim Murray Politics Council Faribault City Council City Application Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now School Board member is activist for anti-LGBTQ group Bold and Cold festival returns with plenty of events, activities Construction company tapped to begin critical trail connection New sub shop planned for north side St. Peter man accused of attempting to flee police, carrying narcotics Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web John Legend shares adorable first photo with newborn baby girl Nikki Bella wore wedding dress from John Cena engagement to marry Artem Chigvintsev Damian Lillard pours in 60 as Blazers top Jazz Keith Richards ‘was a cross-dresser’