My name is Sam Temple. I am running for county commissioner to serve Faribault.
Action doesn’t have to wait until I am in office. My work has already begun.
My campaign is hosting a series of events where neighbors can make plans of action to improve our community.
Please, take part in these events. I want to hear from you.
Upcoming organizing events
Sept. 18 from noon to 2 p.m. at Pye Park; Topics: General Q&A about Rice County commissioners.
Sept. 25 from noon to 2 p.m. at Heritage Park; Topics: Historic buildings, preservation and tourism.
Oct. 8 from 2-4 p.m. at Wapacuta Park; Topics: Housing and rental reform.
Oct. 15 from 2-4 p.m. at Garfield Park; Topics: Accessibility, transparency, high speed internet and cable franchise fees.
Oct. 22 from 2-4 at Blue Bird Park; Topics: Veterans affairs, emergency housing and addiction.
Nov. 5 from 2-4 p.m. at Central Park; Topics: Grassroots organizing and the future of Faribault.
I believe I have the experience, professional skills, and the drive to make positive change at the county level. But it won’t be just me.
If I am elected, I will create regular opportunities like these events where we can take action and learn more about the processes of change. I will write often to the newspaper, host regular events and update my website weekly.
I have “walked the walk” in my campaign. Because of this, I will become a trusted county commissioner.
