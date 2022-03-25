Three days after delivering her State of the City address, Northfield's only mayor to be elected to two consecutive terms, Rhonda Pownell, reflected on her speech, her city and her accomplishments.
Pownell, originally from Sioux Falls, South Dakota and a 1993 St. Olaf graduate with a degree in social work, does not have an official office in City Hall. So, appropriately, we sat in the yellow-and-black decorated St. Olaf room a few doors down from City Council chambers.
"There are a lot of good things happening," Pownell said. "We have momentum."
She was elected mayor in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. She explained that, before she decided to run for City Council, she was busy raising five children and had never before sat on a board or commission. She gradually became aware of the city's challenges by going to the Northfield Public Library to read the newspaper and study local issues.
"Northfield was a dysfunctional place back then," she recalled. "I cared about the community and wanted my city to do well. I knew there was potential for long-term success."
Pownell said her brand of politics is in finding the middle ground.
"I don't call it politics," she said. "I call it service."
Service to the City
On Monday, March 21, starting at 6:30 p.m., Pownell presented the 2022 State of the City address in the Kracum Performance Hall, of the Weitz Center for Creativity at Carleton College.
Approximately 100 guests attended the event. Spanish and ASL interpretation was provided.
The address, paired with video segments, highlighted the status of city work over the past year, which included City Council actions, board and commission work, and city staff delivery of 2021-24 strategic plan priorities — climate action, diversity, equity, and inclusion, economic vitality, housing availability, quality facilities and service excellence.
Other presentations included the Mayor for a Day essay contest award, the Board and Commission Member Excellence Award, the Ethical Leadership Award, the Human Rights Award, and the Employee Excellence Awards.
2020 Living Treasure Award recipient Mac Gimse, a poet, sculptor and professor emeritus from St. Olaf College, delivered his poem entitled "Striving for Peace on Horizon’s Brim."
Pownell's speech celebrated what Northfield has accomplished this past year and offered a look ahead to what projects to see completed in the future.
"We've turned a corner," she said. "We've taken care of the basics, so that sets in motion our ability to implement our plan in a thoughtful and strategic manner."
Pownell said she believes in teamwork and the idea that a healthy community is one that works together: "We get more done when we stand side by side without playing politics."
She said she credits many, many community members and city staff who worked really hard to accomplish key aspects of the strategic plan.
"Our strategic plan with its multi-year focus yields tremendous benefits," she said. "Our 2022 budget added a horticulturalist, a civil engineer, assistant city planner, economic development associate, new police officer, a public broadcaster and a Spanish translator."
Asked specifically what accomplishment she was most proud of, Pownell answered the public/private partnerships, regarding housing in Northfield. The mayor pointed to the addition of 150 units built in 2021, and said 450 units were expected to be added this year in developments across the city, ranging from Three Rivers and Spring Creek Townhomes, to Hillcrest and Bluff View and Kraewood and Maple Place.
"Housing is our No. 1 priority," she said.
Pownell said she has gotten a lot of positive feedback after her "State of the City" address.
"After two years of COVID, it's really great that we can come together to see and appreciate the incredible amount of work that's been done in our city that has made us stronger," she said.