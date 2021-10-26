In the St. Peter mayoral election questionnaire published in the Oct. 21 St. Peter Herald there was a misprint in the answers to the fifth question, causing one answer to be incorrectly attributed to two candidates. Here are the full answers from each candidate to the question, “Why should constituents vote for you?”
Chuck Zieman: Longevity in life and as an elected official equals experience. I’ve served the St Peter community for four years as a councilmember and six years as mayor. Two years ago, the council lost two experienced members who decided not to run again. Jerry Pfeifer and John Kvamme served on the council for 28 years. Two years ago, I became the senior member. Experience matters. I’ve used that experience and proven to be a leader. I’ve met with state senators and representatives with results that have benefited the St. Peter community. I’ve been to Washington and met with senators and representatives, as well as here in St. Peter, advocating on issues that affect our community, again with proven results. I appreciate your vote and continued support.
Ed Johnson: I am proud to be from St. Peter and it has been my honor to serve our community in so many ways over the years. As mayor, I want to be available to every resident and local business owner, to listen to all sides of an issue – even the difficult ones – and to find common ground that moves our community forward. I want to be focused on the role of city government in providing essential services as well as those services/amenities that make St. Peter a great place to live, work and visit. I believe in common sense leadership that puts St. Peter first.
Shanon Nowell: I am passionate about this community, and I believe I am the best candidate for the job. I’m an effective, highly organized, and thoughtful leader with a strong record of building positive relationships with people of different backgrounds and opinions. My only interest is in making this city work better for all of its citizens. I’m also a very practical person, and there are lots of sensible, but impactful, things we can do for each other, and for St. Peter. Reasonable progress will position our community to overcome future challenges, and make long-term, sustainable growth a reality. We can achieve more if we are able to avoid distractions and work together on common sense solutions that benefit the whole community. Thank you for your consideration.