...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
The Faribault Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is holding a series of public candidates forums in October. Three forums will be held in the Faribault City Hall Council Chambers, 208 First Ave. NW.
• 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6: State Senate District 19 and House of Representatives District 19A candidates
• 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13: Rice County District 3 county commissioner
candidates
• 7 to 8:30 p.m Thursday Oct. 13: Faribault School Board candidates
• 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20: Rice County sheriff and county attorney candidates.
The purpose of the forums is to allow voters to see candidates in person and ask them questions. The forums will be broadcast live on FCTV, the local public access channel (Charter/Spectrum 181; Consolidated Communications 10), and taped for rebroadcast.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.