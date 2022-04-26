A Nicollet County woman previously accused of engaging in a long-term sexual relationship and conceiving an infant child with a runaway teen boy was further charged for allegedly making false statements while applying for public assistance.
Julianna Korinn Gutierrez, 28, of Lafayette, was charged with a felony for willfully making a false statement while applying for public assistance. The charge is in addition to four previous felony counts of depriving parent rights through retaining a minor in Minnesota and contributing to his status as a runaway.
The boy was between the ages of 14 and 16 and was reported missing by his mother in California on Nov. 23, 2020. Over a year after the boy was reported missing, Nicollet County law enforcement received a tip on Nov. 9 that Gutierrez was living with the boy.
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office searched Gutierrez’ residence on Nov. 11 and located the boy, as well as a 2-year-old child and a 2-week-old infant. Police said they observed the boy walk over and kiss the infant and tell her that he loved her before leaning in to kiss Gutierrez. As the boy left the residence, law enforcement said they heard the 2-year-old child say “Dad” several times.
The boy later admitted to being the father of the 2-week-old infant in a police interview and said that only he could be the father since he and Gutierrez were in a relationship for more than 10 months.
Gutierrez reportedly said she knew the boy for years before they recently became boyfriend and girlfriend and that she traveled with him to Minnesota approximately four or five months prior.
According to the complaint, further investigation revealed that Gutierrez was active in the Diversionary Work Program and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). But when she applied for benefits, she only listed herself and the two year old child as household members, indicating that nobody moved in or out of the home in the past year and no one in the household earned money from job in the past month.
Based on an ApplyMN application form, police report that Gutierrez withdrew $2,411 in public assistance funds during the month of September, 2021.
Gutierrez was detained and later released on the condition she not leave Minnesota without court approval and have no contact with the victim. But on Nov. 19, the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Gutierrez’ arrest on suspicion she was leaving the state with the victim and the two children, who she had no legal custody of.
Gutierrez and the three minors were later located by Wyoming State Patrol. Investigators noted that both the victim and Gutierrez are from California and Gutierrez had connections in Las Vegas, Nevada.