...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Former Rice County Sheriff’s Sgt. Justin Hunt was honored posthumously this week with a Meritorious Service Award from the Special Operations Training Association.
The award recognizes “an individual who distinguishes themselves by providing exceptional service in the performance of his/her duties."
Hunt who died unexpectedly while off duty in June 2021, was nominated for the award by members of the South Metro SWAT team. During his two-decade-long career in law enforcement, Hunt served on the South Central Drug Investigation Unit SWAT and later the South Metro SWAT team.
A Faribault native who graduated from Faribault High School in 1999, Hunt began his career as a jailer in Douglas County before returning to Rice County as a part-time officer for the Lonsdale Police Department and Rice County jailer. He then served for 13 years as a Faribault police officer before taking a job as a Rice County Sheriff’s deputy in 2017.
Hunt’s wife, Maggie Hunt and Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas accepted the award Monday on Hunt’s behalf during SOTA annual training conference. Both expressed how important training and mentoring his
teammates was to Sgt. Hunt during his long tenure on SWAT.
“Sgt. Hunt was well deserving of this award,” said Rice County Sheriff’s Sgt. Paul LaRoche, “and he is a dearly missed member of our team.”
