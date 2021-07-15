Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, will be celebrated throughout Northfield as the Night to Unite.
Northfield residents are encouraged to host a neighborhood gathering to meet one another and promote community safety. All registered parties will receive a free party kit that includes activities for kids, compliments of Northfield Police Department and the Northfield Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention.
Night to Unite is an opportunity to get your neighbors together, build positive relationships with law enforcement and increase communication. When families know one another and communicate frequently, it can have a positive effect on the whole community.
Representatives from the police department, emergency medical services, fire department and city staff will be available to visit the neighborhood parties. Hosts and attendees are advised to follow the latest COVID-19 guidelines.
To register your Night to Unite party, complete the online form at: ci.northfield.mn.us/NightToUnite or you can pick up a registration form at the Northfield Police Department.
The deadline to register is July 23, 2021. For more information, call the Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477.