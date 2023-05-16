...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Brown and Blue
Earth Counties.
Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Nicollet and Blue Earth
Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine
and Lac qui Parle Counties.
Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties.
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Carver, Sibley and Scott
Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Le Sueur and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Carver, Dakota and
Scott Counties.
.Heavy precipitation across southern Minnesota from this past
weekend has caused significant rises for the Minnesota River and its
tributaries. River gages in the immediate vicinity of the heaviest
rainfall are experiencing or will imminently experience crests while
downstream gages will take a few days to respond. Dry conditions for
the next few days should allow river levels to begin to decrease
once crests have been reached.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Cannon River at Northfield.
* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.
* IMPACTS...At 897.5 feet, Flood waters reach Carleton College
soccer fields. Babcock Park north of downtown begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 730 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 897.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 730 PM CDT Monday was 898.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 893.5
feet Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 897.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
898.1 feet on 10/06/2019.
&&
