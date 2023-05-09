The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Waseca County News.
The Waseca County News is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays.
It contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from Waseca County. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at wasecacountynews.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Roll the cameras
An exciting new opportunity for businesses to expand their digital reach has just popped up in Waseca.
“We specialized in aerial photos, as well as video,” co-founder Nick Wobig said. “We also created 3D tours for businesses and homes.”
We wrote all about this new video, photography and graphic design specialty business.
No ducks
The city of Janesville has decided to at least delay the process of expanding what animals residents can keep.
Rogers said that, in recent months, at least “three or four” residents have approached the city about keeping ducks in their backyard. As it stands, Janesville ordinance 90.300 doesn’t allow residents to have any sort of fowl in their yards.
Our story explained the council’s thinking on the matter, at least for now.
New Richland
The New Richland City Council has come to a decision on a vehicle noise problem posed to them in late March. The issue has to do with Jake Brakes on semi-trucks.
New renovations
When the Janesville Community Food Shelf opened, it had a clear goal: meet the needs of underprivileged families in the area. Now, after more than 15 years and four different locations, a donation from the Foundation for Essential Needs [FFEN] will help them do that better than ever.
Prom
Waseca Senior High School hosted its 2023 prom, and we shared some photos.
Scene
Each edition of the County News includes a Southern Minn Scene page, which highlights a large selection of events in the coming week. The content is also available at southernminnscene.com.
Sports
The spring sports season is well underway, with Waseca, JWP, and NRHEG softball, baseball, track and tennis teams all in action. See all the latest game stories and sports features in each County News edition or at wasecacountynews.com.
More
The most recent County News featured the full stories noted here, plus several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news and calendar, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.