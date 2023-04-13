WORD ON THE STREET Annie Harman Annie Harman Associate Editor Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Apr 13, 2023 16 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For this week's word on the street, we asked our readers in the 507 what they are looking forward to the most this summer. Here are some of the answers we received: Julie Esget Kiel:Going to a lake!Leah McCarthy:The pool at the country clubElaine Dornquast:Planting more flowers for my butterflies and bees. And hoping to Not get complaints from the City.Jessica Anderson:Beaver Lake with the kids!Muriel Jore:Warm sunny daysJerney Vosejpka Miller:Lake lifePeggy Felstead:Hot sunny days in the pool with grandkids.Margo McKay:Moving into my office in the new Owatonna high school!Tim Glende:Getting up North to my parents cabin at least once.Brenda Hager:Lake time, pool time, all the water fun.Jan Partridge:Water walking at the water park.Sue Leithold-Bowcock:Walking barefoot in grassBeth Gilthvedt:Planting native pollinator plants and watching busy pollinators, butterflies, bees, and birds.Julie Dunn:Getting to show my friends from Germany around Owatonna, and Minnesota.Margaret Schoenfeld:Camping and making MemoriesTara Kay Luettel:Sunshine, summer programs with the kids, and swimming!Lisa Olson Cochran:Why Downtown Thursdays in Owatonna of course!!! (June 1, July 6, August 3 & September 7)Katie Sunflower:Traveling back home to Boyd, MN for the longest, most continual celebration in the USA!Victoria Quave Edwards:My new pool!!Follow the Owatonna People’s Press and the Faribault Daily News on Facebook and look for the question of the week, posted every Wednesday at noon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entomology Agriculture Swimming Meteorology Biology Annie Harman Associate Editor Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Effects of winterkill showing on some southern Minnesota lakes 'Items connected to potential acts of violence' reportedly found in St. Olaf dorm Task Force recommends demolition of current high school Charges: St. Olaf student had gun magazines, shooting notes, map Charges: St. Olaf student had gun magazines, shooting notes, map Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute Around the Web Sarah Ferguson ‘left off King Charles’ 2,000-strong coronation guest list’ King Charles ‘bans TV cameras from filming him being anointed with holy oil before crowning’ Lily Allen ‘forgets’ to eat and hates fast food GOP presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson says he’d ‘defer to science’ in abortion pill access