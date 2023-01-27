This week for word on the street, we asked our readers in the 507 what movie they remember first going to in theaters. Here are some of the answers we received:
Scott Seykora:
Ghostbusters
Debbie Nelson:
Mary Poppins! We lived in No. St. Paul then and my mom didn't drive. We took a bus to St Paul. It was a pretty big deal. Maybe I was 8 years old? Just my mom and me.
Emily Cochran:
Mulan! My mom snuck my favorite stuffed animal in with us in her purse
Nellie Mallette:
Any Western back in the day! Roy Roger, Tom Mix,Gene Autry, Texas Ritter,Hopalong Cassidy and so many more!
Lisa Olson Cochran:
Grizzly Adams in the theater and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the drive-in, both back in St. Peter, MN
Elizabeth Kay:
The Care Bears Movie (original)
Julianna Skluzacek:
Journey to the Center of the Earth starring Pat Boone!
Ruth Holm:
The original first 3 Star Wars
Heidi Meier:
Fox and the Hound
Ja Ci:
Titanic
Christine Johnson:
Lion King
Sonya Rosadio:
Romeo & Juliet
Tyler Olivo:
Jurassic Park.
Lois Christen:
Pinocchio----late '30's----parents thought it was a big deal, scared me!
Red Greg Cavazos:
Friday the 13th part 6, I think
Todd Carver:
The Blob
Linda Weaver Kreutter:
Mary Poppins in a drive in movie place
Jim Schuehle:
Ha ha, does anybody remember Commando Cody from the Saturday afternoon matinees at the Paradise, along with Bugs Bunny, Heckle and Jekyll, Speedy Gonzales, and/or Tom and Jerry?
Katie Borgstahl:
The Nutty Professor
Nancy Schindler Zimmer:
In Search of Noah's Ark
Amy Kitowski:
Gremlins
Harvey Schuldt:
Fighting Lady, 1947.
Julie Esget Kiel:
The Sound of Music
Sarah Galvin Blashack:
Disney's Song of the South. I was around 4 years old and remember crying afterwards because I wanted an Uncle Remus. The movie has since been banned in the U.S.
Dale Johnson:
Son of Flubber
Ken Lehman:
I think it was Dirty Mary and crazy Larry with Peter Fonda. Was a double feature. The next movie was about Hobos on a train and the conductor or whatever you call it was Ernest Borgnine.
Connie Parkos:
ET
Dave Campbell:
Lilies of the Field, 1963. It was on the allowed list.
Kirk Aronson:
That Darn Cat!
Tara Pexa:
My mom took my little friend's and I for my birthday to Snow White. The theater was at the mall where Joann fabrics is now. Us girls all rode in the back of my mom's Chevy pickup in the box with a blanket over us.. from our house in Webster and back!
Patrick Shouts:
Although I know it wasn’t my first, the first I remember was Ghostbusters 2. I saw it right here in Owatonna at the theatre downtown.
Quriss Whitehead:
Star Wars Ep 5, original release date.
Kathy Dow:
Wizard of Oz
Muriel Jore:
I know I went to the movies before this but the one that sticks in my mind is Mary Poppins. I honestly think I saw it over a dozen times
Liann Beckman Larson:
The Shaggy Dog
Eric Madow:
The first one I can remember was a Tarzan movie with Johnny Wiesmuller. It was at the Village theater. I was more impressed with the theater itself than the movie. It looked like I was in a castle.
Follow the Owatonna People’s Press and the Faribault Daily News on Facebook and look for the question of the week, posted every Wednesday at noon.