Art Teacher Scott Seykora demonstrates skills that will be taught in the new computer and web animation class at the high school next year. Students who complete the class will have the opportunity to earn a CTE Certification in web animation. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Spirit of Owatonna winners recognized
At the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism annual meeting, Tri M Graphics and Brick-Meger Funeral Home were recognized at the Spirit of Owatonna recipients.
Wayfinding signs help show the way
A set of new wayfinding signs were erected in Owatonna’s downtown district. They highlight local landmarks, businesses and public parking to help make the downtown easier to navigate for visitors and residents alike.
Library introduces ‘Blind Date With a Book’
Unveiled Tuesday morning, the local library is giving patrons and opportunity to try something new and perhaps outside their comfort zone with the “Blind Date With a Book” display. Led and organized by Library Specialist Christina Ingvaldson, those visiting the library looking for something to do alone on Valentine’s Day can select from the display of wrapped books, concealing their identities.
New animation class coming to OHS
Next year Art Teacher Scott Seykora will be offering a Computer and Web Animation class for the first time to Owatonna students.
“It’s really exciting,” he said. “Some students have already expressed interest, so knowing there’s kids out there who will likely sign up, I think it will be a successful first year.”
Sports
School sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are back in the swing of things, so be on the lookout for player features and game recaps.
