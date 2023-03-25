The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
Abstract exhibits
Before he even approaches a blank canvas, Northfield mixed media artist Wendell Arneson sketches and photographs his longtime subject, the landscape. His latest body of works, titled “Imaginings,” are based on visits to Spring Creek, which runs along Northfield’s southeastern corner.
In a spring exhibit at the Groveland Gallery in Minneapolis, Arneson calls his abstract paintings “environmentally conscious.” What matters most, he believes, “is a painterly dialogue between image, shape, color, tactile surface and space.”
Budget cuts
One idea to make needed operating cost cuts at Northfield Public Schools was posed by Northfield Middle School principal Greg Gelineau at last week’s School Board meeting.
Gelineau said that, after researching multiple scenarios, he felt that reducing the school day schedule from seven periods to six periods made the most sense.
Gelineau said he’s received 68 responses from his staff, and this option “seemed like the best proposal going forward.”
Story weaver
Videographer Jonny Weaver has been building up a client base slowly, one business at a time.
As a member of the Northfield Chamber of Commerce, Weaver said he’s been doing a lot of business networking by attending various events such as Morning Mingles, After Hours and Business lunches.
Chamber luncheon
In today’s ultra tight labor market, providing additional benefits, like paid time off, continuing education and dental and vision plans, are a great way to recruit and retain new employees, according to the most recent speaker at the Northfield Chamber luncheon.
David Cornell, an employee benefits advisor who lives in Northfield but works in St. Paul at Assured Partners, said, as a benefits broker, he can help employers learn which employee benefit programs make the most sense in today’s competitive market.
