The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
The People’s Press is delivered to print subscribers on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Each day also has an e-edition (a digital replica of the print edition) online, and an extra e-edition comes out each Friday.
Each edition contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Owatonna area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at owatonna.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Child raising awareness
After being struck by a truck earlier this month while walking home from school, 11-year-old Lacey Hoffmaster is determined to bring awareness to pedestrian safety.
Federated celebrates record year
Federated Chair Jeff Fetters said during the annual policyholders meeting Tuesday one of the main reasons Federated Insurance continues to be successful, having another record year, is because of being headquartered in Owatonna — precisely the reason the company continually gives to the community.
Riverland announces new president
Kat Linaker, the next president of Riverland Community College, promises her first 100 days on the job will be spent listening and learning about the communities the college serves.
City seeks community input on new park name
What’s in a name? This is a question Owatonna Parks and Recreation hopes to answer with the help of the community as they search for what to call the community’s first regional park.
Sports
Spring school sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are up and running, so be on the lookout for player features and game coverage.
More
Summarized above are just a handful of the stories featured in the last week of the People’s Press.
Readers can find several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news, calendars, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more in print and on the website.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.
