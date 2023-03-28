Students and teachers faced off during the assembly for a game of “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader.” The students put up a good fight, but the teachers ultimately took home the victory. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Owatonna City Council Chair Greg Schultz asks if anyone knows where the council met prior to their current location in City Hall during Tuesday night’s meeting — the last the council will meet in that space until heavy renovations are completed. Prior to moving into the current space in May 1977, Schultz said the council met on the second floor of the Fire Hall. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
A groundbreaking ceremony is likely to occur at the site of the new modular extended stay hotel, built by local company Rise Modular, in April. The site is located just off Interstate 35 near the movie theater in Owatonna. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Rise Modular to build local hotel
Extended stay hotels are becoming increasingly popular due to rooms including extra amenities akin to home. This spring, a local company will be constructing it’s first modular extended hotel in Owatonna, for Owatonna.
Middle school students embrace ‘no-phone’ policy
This year, the Owatonna Middle School implemented a no cell phone rule. According to school staff and students, the rule has decreased bullying and improved relationships among the students and with their teachers.
Washington celebrates fundraising goal
For the last few months, Washing Elementary students have been participating in a “Healthy Husky Challenge” for new playground equipment. Principal Libby Zeman said the students and staff wanted to raise $10,000 to add new and ADA inclusive equipment to their outdoor playground. They exceeded their goal raising more than $14,000 for the equipment.
City Council hosts last meeting in current chambers
Beginning in April until the council chambers renovation project is complete, the Owatonna City Council will meet during its regular time in the Gainey Room on the third floor of the Owatonna Public Library.
Sports
Winter school sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams have come to an end, so be on the lookout for player features and previews for spring sports.
