...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Minnesota...
Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties.
.Melting snow combined with precipitation that fell a few days
ago has led to an increase in river levels. With another system
arriving tomorrow and Wednesday, further rises to the levels are
expected, with flood stage being exceeded Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Cannon River at Northfield.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 897.5 feet, Flood waters reach Carleton College
soccer fields. Babcock Park north of downtown begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 730 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 896.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 897.7 feet Wednesday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 897.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
898.1 feet on 10/06/2019.
&&
Artist Katie Wood’s medium of choice is water color. She enjoys painting a variety of objects and will have a theme of “Wings and Things” in her upcoming series at the Paradise Center for the Arts next year. (Photo courtesy of Katie Wood)
After falling in love with lifting, Stephanie Kollasch, of Owatonna, took the plunge and opened her own gym on the southside of town: Love to Lift. The gym, which will eventually have 24-hour access to members, includes cardio equipments, weights and a “Booty Room” specifically aimed at helping women and men alike feel more comfortable by providing additional privacy during certain lifting techniques. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Artist Katie Wood’s medium of choice is water color. She enjoys painting a variety of objects and will have a theme of “Wings and Things” in her upcoming series at the Paradise Center for the Arts next year. (Photo courtesy of Katie Wood)
After falling in love with lifting, Stephanie Kollasch, of Owatonna, took the plunge and opened her own gym on the southside of town: Love to Lift. The gym, which will eventually have 24-hour access to members, includes cardio equipments, weights and a “Booty Room” specifically aimed at helping women and men alike feel more comfortable by providing additional privacy during certain lifting techniques. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
The People’s Press is delivered to print subscribers on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Each day also has an e-edition (a digital replica of the print edition) online, and an extra e-edition comes out each Friday.
Each edition contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Owatonna area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at owatonna.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Sheriff’s Office on the move
After more than a year of back and forth discussions, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office will officially be relocating to the Steele County Detention Center come the end of summer 2024.
Woman determined to save historic home
Not wanting to see the historic Smersh House — former site of Centro Campesino — on Oak Avenue be demolished, local woman Kara Sorensen is busy doing research and seeking investors for a unique, farmers market boutique business to be located inside the home, but at a new location.
Artist receives grant to keep creating
Local artist Katie Wood is getting started on a series of watercolor paintings titled “Wings and Things” thanks to an emerging artist grant through the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council (SEMAC). She was one of 36 individuals and groups and the only one in Steele County to be awarded a grant.
Couple opens member-focused gym
Stephanie Kollasch and Joe Blaekley are officially welcoming members to their new gym, Love to Lift, as of March 20. Eventually, Kollasch says she would love to open a second, women-only gym in town.
Sports
Winter school sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams have come to an end, so be on the lookout for player features and previews for spring sports.
More
Summarized above are just a handful of the stories featured in the last week of the People’s Press.
Readers can find several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news, calendars, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more in print and on the website.
All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.