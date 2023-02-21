...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will occur this
afternoon through tonight, moving from west to east. Accumulations
of 4 to 8 inches are expected with round one. Round two is more
widespread, and will begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into
Thursday with an additional 8 to 18 inches expected. Total snow
accumulations will range from 14 to 24 inches, with the best
chance for the higher end totals along a west to east axis from
west central Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into
west central Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5
heaviest snow storms for many location.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through
Thursday morning, and a Blizzard Warning is in effect for many
counties in western and central Minnesota during this time frame.
Heavy snow will combine with northeast wind gusts of 35 mph across
the region, to around 45 mph in western and central Minnesota.
This will lead to significant blowing and drifting snow with
whiteout conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet
deep, making travel nearly impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions
expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 13 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST Wednesday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from noon Wednesday to 6 PM CST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Scott Mohs’ company, Mohs Contracting, is in the middle of a long awaited renovation of the former Jerry’s Supper Club, soon to be the home of Roma’s Italian Eatery. Starting with a trash enclosure in 2006, Mohs has gradually moved up to be an integral part of building Owatonna’s future. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Career Pathways Navigator Brian Coleman is working on creating new partnerships with local businesses to get students in the door for hands-on, paid experience in the workplace. A new grant for the YST program will expand to include experience in health science, IT and agriculture. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Mohs is building stronger relationships, stronger Owatonna
It feels there isn’t much Scott Mohs’ company — Mohs Construction, now Mohs Contracting and Mohs Home — hasn’t touched in Owatonna. Between multiple apartment complexes, the new downtown Courtyard by Marriott, the Community Pathways of Steele County expansion and more, Mohs has taken center stage in building Owatonna’s future.
YPro tackles mental health
Young professionals from around the community gathered Wednesday at Riverland Community College for a lunch and learn discussing adult mental health.
Country approves 3-year road deputy contract
With union negotiations well underway, Steele County Human Resources Director Julie Johnson was excited to see the first wrapped up this week.
Career Pathways, Workforce Development receive grants
District Career Pathways Navigator Brian Coleman said he is currently working to recruit additional partners for the manufacturing sector of the YST program, but now thanks to another $82,000 grant from the Department of Labor, he is excited to expand local offerings to students in the areas of health science, information technology (IT) and agriculture.
Sports
School sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are back in the swing of things, so be on the lookout for player features and game recaps.
More
