Karen Hale (left) and Julia Seykora prepare to duke it out for the Cooking Challenge trophy at Torey’s Restaurant and Bar. The Cooking Challenge will take place March 30 with a limited 100 tickets being sold for a one-of-a-kind fundraising experience and proceeds going toward Rachel’s Light. (Photo courtesy of Matthew Hughes)
Kaylyn Hobart, member of the business and electrical team, makes adjustments to the robot prior to the big competition. This is her first year on the team. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)
Senior forward Nils Gantert goes up for a shot. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
Branding survey goes live
The survey, which can be located at BrandingOwatonna.com, encompasses several questions that had been asked during the January focus groups. The Owatonna Chamber of Commerce is hoping to see a minimum of 2,000 participants take the survey.
Robotics Team aiming for nationals
After taking first at state, the Owatonna Robotics team — Rebel Alliance — has qualified for nationals, scheduled for April in Texas. Now, however, they need the community’s help in order to get there through donations at robo4624.com/donation-page
Cooking Challenge set to return
An event that was originally designed to help businesses and people alike get through the difficult, isolated times of the pandemic is returning March 30 after two years. But this time it has been revamped to both heighten the experience and help raise funds for a local nonprofit.
Student Art Exhibit opens
The annual Student Art Exhibition has returned to the Owatonna Arts Center and will remain on display through the end of March.
Sports
School sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are back in the swing of things, so be on the lookout for player features and game recaps.
More
