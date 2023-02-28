The site of the former SMART Transit facility on Ninth Street NW will be transformed into a temporary space for Owatonna Cheer to host ample and adequate practices for all age groups. The Owatonna City Council approved the temporary rezoning of the heavy industrial site Tuesday night in a 4-1 vote. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Ava Eitrheim applies her makeup for dress rehearsal of Shrek the Musical. Eitrheim plays Princess Fiona in the performance put on by the Owatonna High School. (Photo courtesy of Brandon Noble)
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
OHS musical opens
After months of preparation, students at Owatonna High School opened Shrek the Musical on Friday, bringing the beloved green ogre back to the community.
Cheer practice to move to former SMART facility
An empty building in Industrial Park is about to be converted into the epicenter of Husky Pride — though somewhat begrudgingly by the powers that be.
Country approves 3-year road deputy contract
With union negotiations well underway, Steele County Human Resources Director Julie Johnson was excited to see the first wrapped up this week. Owatonna Cheer will move in to the former SMART Transit building, utilizing a temporary rezoning of the facility for a one year lease.
American Sign Language, Human Performance added to class catalog
A new language and a deeper understanding of the science behind physical fitness will be added to the list of new classes coming to Owatonna Public Schools in fall 2023.
Sports
School sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are back in the swing of things, so be on the lookout for player features and game recaps.
More
