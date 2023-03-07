The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
School Board approves new school day times
With the location of the Owatonna High School moving to the south end of town next year, the Owatonna Bus Company estimated more than 700 potential new riders would be eligible for bussing services, sparking a need to add five new bus routes to accommodate the change in location. With this will come new start and end times to the school day for all public schools.
City preparing for ‘main parking lot’ in downtown
The parking lots lining W. Vine Street in downtown Owatonna are destined to become one main parking lot in an effort by the city to make the downtown more accessible and user friendly. Last week, the city signed a letter of intent to purchase the parking lot currently owned by US Bank, butting up to where the main parking lot will be.
Remembering Ari
Ari Ptacek always loved winter. Whether it was the magic brought with the thick, fluffy snowflakes or the cold that nipped at her cheeks and nose, she wasn’t someone to hole away inside when the weather turned. So when the sky dropped fresh powder over the state for three days, her family knew she would embrace it.
Ari died Feb. 3 following a snowmobile crash in the Upper Peninsula. She was 26.
Students dip toes into scuba lessons
Thursday afternoon, students in the Water Works class at the Owatonna Middle School got the chance to get their feet wet — literally — and had their first scuba diving experience right in their own pool.
Sports
School sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are back in the swing of things, so be on the lookout for player features and game recaps.
