Steele County Director for Veteran Services Renee Gilormini (left) listens as U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar discusses the improvements coming to veterans healthcare in terms of exposure to toxic substances through the recently passed PACT Act. Klobuchar was in Owatonna Monday morning to meet with local leaders and help promote veterans enrolling in VA health care and benefits. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Nora Gerhartz and Quinn Adams help Trinity Preschool Teacher Heidi Meier count the socks collected so far for the sock drive. In April, all socks collected will be delivered to Community Pathways of Steele County by the students. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent editions of the Owatonna People’s Press.
Farm and Power Show returns
The annual North American Farm and Power Show returned to the Steele County Fairgrounds last week for a three-day event. More than 300 vendor booths and outside exhibitors were present this year.
Craig Morgan, LOCASH to headline SCFF
On Wednesday, the SCFF announced two major country music acts coming to the grandstand for the 2023 Steele County Free Fair. Tickets for every night at the 2023 grandstand went on sale Wednesday afternoon at SCFF.org. Prices vary based on the experience level fairgoers would like to purchase.
Trinity Preschool hosting ‘sock drive’
Socks are among the most requested — yet least donated — item at Community Pathways of Steele County. This contradicting fact along with a little collaboration prompted the beginning of a sock drive hosted by the preschoolers at Trinity Lutheran Church.
Klobuchar visits Owatonna
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar stopped in Owatonna last week to discuss expanded health care benefits for veterans, specifically those who have been impacted by exposure to toxic substance.
Sports
Winter school sports seasons for Owatonna, Medford, Blooming Prairie and NRHEG teams are coming to an end, so be on the lookout for player features and previews for spring sports.
More
