Saturday, Sept. 11
Owatonna Farmer’s Market• 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park, Owatonna.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Hops for Habitat• 3-7 p.m., Steele County Four Seasons Centre, 1525 S. Elm Ave., Owatonna. Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity. Sample beers from local and state wide breweries. Tickets available at Mineral Springs Brewery. Visit tworivershabitat.org.
Sunday, Sept. 12
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Call 507-301-5632 for week’s location.
Monday, Sept. 13
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting• 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Limberg Productions Open House• 3-7 p.m.
Moonlighters Exchange Club of Owatonna• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Veteran of Foreign Affairs, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Steele County Gem and Mineral Club• 6-8 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. In the Gainey room.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Owatonna Kiwanis Club• 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Medford Area Historical Board• 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
Overeaters Anonymous• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Ridge Church, 1401 Bethel Ct., Faribault. Use the side door. For people who are recovering from overeating and other food behaviors. Newcomers welcome. 507-339-0962.