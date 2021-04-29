Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Sunday, May 2
Living Alone: Walking Together• 3 p.m., For all who live alone to meet new friends, and find support, networking and fun with others who also live alone. Social distancing is included. Call 612-816-7362 for week’s location. All walking speeds are welcome.
Women of the Moose Breakfast• 8:30-11 a.m., Faribault Moose Lodge, 1810 NW Fourth St. Faribault.
Monday, May 3
Faribault High School Class of 1948• 1-2 p.m., Perkins, 333 Western Ave., Faribault. For lunch and socialization.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free clothing for those in need is available in the parking lot or if inclement weather on the loading dock. Free food for those in need is available, enter through the door in the parking lot from noon to 2:30 p.m. Next Pantry Food Shelf distribution is Friday, May 7 from 1 to 3 p.m.
American Legion Post 43 Membership Meeting• 6:30 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th St. NE.
Tuesday, May 4
American Legion Wing Night• 5:30-7 p.m., Faribault American Legion, 112 5th Street, Faribault. Chicken wings served with various sauces Faribault American Legion, 507-334-8784.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Washington Recreation Center, 117 Shumway Ave., Faribault. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Wednesday, May 5
Owatonna Kiwanis Club• 12 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Meetings are being held in person at the Owatonna VFW Hall (with masks and social distancing observed) and by Zoom invite.
Eagles Aerie 1791• 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 141 E Rose St., Owatonna.
BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
Bingo is Back• 6-8:30 p.m., American Legion Post, 112 5th Street NE, Faribault. Hosted by the Faribault Knights of Columbus. Peter Dodge, peter_dodge@hotmail.com.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 12-6 p.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Thursday, May 6
Owatonna Area Solo Parents and Singles General Meeting• 6 p.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna.
Havana Township board• 7 p.m., Owatonna Township Town Hall, 1280-1298 SE 28th St., Owatonna.
Owatonna Jaycees• 7 p.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna.
Steele County Astronomy Club• 7 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna.
Owatonna Business Partnership• 7:30 p.m., The Kitchen Restaurant, 329 N Cedar Ave., Owatonna.
Merton Township board• 7:30 p.m., Owatonna Township Town Hall, 1280-1298 SE 28th St., Owatonna.
Weekly Supper Specials• 5-8 p.m., Morristown American Legion, 101 Main St., Morristown. Your choice of: Hamburgers, French fries, tater tots, onion rings and/or 50 cent chicken wings.
Red Cross Blood Drive• 1-6 p.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Friday, May 7
Faribault Eagles #1460 Bingo• 6 p.m., Faribault Eagles, 2027 Grant St. NW. Social distancing will be enforced, face masks required to enter the club.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf and Clothing• 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100. Free Clothing for those in need in the parking lot if weather permits.
St. Vincent de Paul Pantry Food Shelf Distribution• 1-3 p.m., 617 Third Ave NW. 507-334-2100.
Saturday, May 8
Dundas Cleanup Day• 7-11 a.m., Mill Towns Trailhead parking lot, 215 Railway St., Dundas. Must provide proof of residence. Accepted free: Household garbage, bulk items and construction waste. Accepted with fee: Mattress or box springs ($35 each); appliances, electronics, computers, monitors ($25 each), and tires ($5 each), with rim ($10 each) and tractor tires ($40 each). Unacceptable: paints, sludge, tar, liquids, thinners, fertilizer, pesticides, batteries, yard waste and brush.
Anytime Fitness Free Workouts in the Park• 9 a.m., Central Park, 430 Second Ave. NW, Faribault. Open to the public.