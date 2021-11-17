Le Sueur County News subscribers will receive their Thursday, Nov. 25 print edition one day late on Friday, Nov. 26, due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The e-edition of the paper will be available online, and stories will also be posted on the website at lesueurcountynews.com.
Thanksgiving week paper to be delivered Friday
Philip Weyhe
St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567.
