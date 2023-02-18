The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
The Northfield News is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays.
It contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Northfield area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at northfieldnews.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Active aging
One way to avoid the ice, wind and blustery temps is by stepping inside the long, relatively flat hallways of Northfield High School. For anyone who counts steps, laps and miles, the school’s extensive horizontal footprint offers a safe alternative.
Thanks to funding provided by Age-Friendly Northfield, a bench for taking off boots and lacing up sneakers and a coat rack for hanging heavy winter outer gear will be placed in the vestibule area of the front office Door 1 entrance to NHS.
Also starting Sunday, Feb. 19, four hours of free indoor pickleball from 12 — 4 p.m. on six courts will be available to the public in the gym at NHS.
New jiu-jitsu studio
Translated from Japanese as “gentle art,” jiu-jitsu has become popular here in Northfield, said Alex Pearson, who recently opened his own studio at 2010 Jefferson Road Suite B called Pearson Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
Dressed for easy movement in leg tights under shorts and a loose T-shirt, coach Alex, as Pearson is called by his students, works and trains beside his students. The ginger-haired Prince-Harry lookalike instructor likes to teach his students various moves and techniques by modeling, repeating and resetting.
Classical guitar concert-talk
Randall Ferguson’s concert-demonstrations include a range of musical styles, stretching from the stately court music of Renaissance Europe to the exciting, syncopated dance rhythms of Spanish Flamenco.
“Using both antique and modern instruments, my performance spans 500 years of acoustic guitar music,” he said.
Cafesjian art trust visit
Glass, glass and more glass greeted the group of art enthusiasts from Northfield during a field trip to Shoreview to tour a private museum collection housed at the Cafesjian Art Trust.
The CAT collection is comprised of more than 3,000 works by international glass artists such as Dale Chihuly, Mary Anne Zynsky and Thurman Stanton, along with modern and contemporary artwork by Arshile Gorky, Georges Braque and Victor Vasarely.
More
The most recent News featured the full stories noted here, plus several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news and calendar, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more. All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.