On Thursday, April 27 from 7-8 p.m. mathematics scholar Lillian Pierce will be visiting Carleton College to discuss the film "What we talk about when we talk about math" at Weitz Cinema. Her lecture is sponsored by the Frank G. and Jean M. Chesley Lectureship.

Chesley-Lectureship-scaled.jpeg

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments