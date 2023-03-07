...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will steadily accumulate, and snowfall
rates in excess of 1 inch/hr are currently not expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Itron will be closing its doors for good in Waseca at the end of 2024. The plan comes as the plant will look to “improve our global supply chain and increase efficiency in our business operations.” (File Photo/southernminn.com)
Local resident Justin “Possum Willy” Hughes has been struggling with the effects of diverticulitis for over six months. With surgery on Wednesday, his problems seem to be in his past. (Photo courtesy of Jenny Hughes)
The Bluejays huddle up before tipoff. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Itron announces closure
Itron, Inc., which works on the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced plans to relocate its manufacturing operations in Waseca to the company’s West Union, South Carolina facility (also known as Oconee) by the end of 2024.
Theater forms new sweet experience
The Waseca Drama Department, which recently incorporated as a 501c3 nonprofit this year, put on the first ever Dessert Theater fundraiser at Waseca Junior Senior High School. The event was put on in conjunction with the Waseca Drama Club, which was also formed during this school year.
Community supports ‘Possum Willy’
Local resident Justin “Possum Willy” Hughes has been struggling with the effects of diverticulitis for over six months. With surgery last month, his problems seem to be in his past.
