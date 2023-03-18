The following is a summary of some of the stories that ran in the most recent edition of the Northfield News.
The Northfield News is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays.
It contains the latest news, sports, opinion, community info, obituaries and more from the Northfield area. Subscribers can also access the latest content online at northfieldnews.com.
Here’s a sample of the news from the last week.
Raider Closet
The Raider Closet is a student-run welcome space for all NHS students to access essential items at no cost to them or their families.
“We hope to eliminate barriers to success by offering this free amenity to our students and their families,” said Cindy Thomas, a job coach and work-based learning instructor at Northfield High School.
Family Hair
Not only has Family Hair had the same name, same location, and same stylist for 15 years, the business has managed to offer affordable haircuts, colors and perms to Northfield families, college students and business professionals throughout that whole time.
Owner and stylist Kristie Alexon called the years in the hair business “smooth and easy.”
Bread People opens
With Riverwalk Market Fair sales increasing, Morton started to consider opening her own brick and mortar store. After slapping together a business plan and exploring locations around Northfield, Morton settled on a space between Caribou Coffee and Verizon at 400 Fifth St. W. She created a Kickstarter campaign that raised $5,000, in order to purchase new equipment and pay for signage.
But what to call the new bakery?
“I considered Gluten Morgan, but that seemed both silly and aggressive,” she said. “Bread People just seemed like a natural name for what we are. My sister wants to design t-shirts that read ‘I see Bread People.’”
Farm Bill discussed
On a cloudy, muddy Friday afternoon, agricultural topics were discussed around the kitchen table at Twin Oaks farm, just east of Northfield.
Talk focused on commodities, risk management and trade, because of Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith’s new agricultural assignment as the chair of the Subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management and Trade.
New album debuts
Tim Goodwin’s soft ballads seem deceptively simple.
That is, until the local singer/songwriter, whose musical roots are in folk and Americana, unpacks his process of writing lyrics and crafting music. His new album, “Together,” packs a punch of everyday reality.
More
The most recent News featured the full stories noted here, plus several more locally reported news and sports stories, plus community news and calendar, columns and letters, obituaries, photos and more. All content is fully accessible to subscribers via print and online.