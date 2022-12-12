Friday, Dec. 16
The Holiday Classic - St. Peter-- 6-10 p.m., The Capitol Room, 419 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Featuring the musical stylings of Clifford Chestnut (the Christmas crooner alter-ego of Colin Scharf), The Silver Belles, the Nutcracker Orchestra, and more, The Holiday Classic will be a night of music, merriment, and mischief. Shows on Dec. 16 and 17.
An Intimate Christmas with Lorie Line - New Ulm-- 7-8:30 p.m., State Street Theater Co., 1 N. State St., New Ulm. Last year was such a magical and memorable night that Lorie is once again making an appearance as a solo piano artist. Expect a very intimate evening with Lorie as she shares her beautiful music and funny and heartwarming stories.
Fat City All Stars - Kasota-- 8 p.m., Prairie Saloon & Grill, 140 N. Webster St., Kasota. FCAS rocks a wide variety of music, including rock, country and pop.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Winter Market - Northfield-- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 115 Fifth St. E., 115 Fifth St. E., Northfield. A couple dozen vendors pack inside, with some live music, offering an assortments of products for purveyors.
Brunch and Birding - Henderson-- 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m., Ney Nature Center, 28238 Nature Center Ln., Henderson. Enjoy brunch with some birding, kicking of the Christmas Bird County, a nationwide Audobon event that takes place from Dec. 14 to Jan. 5, as people all over the country help track trends in bird populations. Tickets online.
Citizen Science Bird ID - Faribault-- 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Rd., Faribault. Learn how to identify birds that visit the feeders and help record them as part of a larger citizen science project.
Holiday in Old Town - Mankato-- 12-3 p.m., Mankato. Join for an afternoon of strolling through historic Old Town Mankato. Visit Santa and his reindeer, take a horse drawn carriage ride, listen to carolers and wrap up your holiday shopping.
Cannon Valley Farmers Market - Faribault-- 12-3 p.m., Faribo West Mall, 200 Western Ave. NW, Faribault. All kinds of vendors at this indoor winter market. Takes place Dec. 17, Jan. 14, Feb. 11 and March 18.
Generation Gap - Janesville-- 5:30-8:30 p.m., Indian Island Winery, 18010 631st Ave, Janesville. Enjoy all the classics from this young and old duo.
Miller Denn - Kasota-- 6-9 p.m., Westwood Marina Bar & Grill, 1400 Lake Washington Access Rd., Kasota. Great food and vibes with this holiday show.
Jeff Reinartz - Owatonna-- 6:30-8:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. Jeff Reinartz is a singer/songwriter from Austin, Minnesota. He's been performing live for over 30 years and is a veteran of several bands. He is now a solo acoustic performer and has released two EPs that were produced by Scotty Rohr at Zension Studio in Austin.
Grand Old Vines Holiday Party - Owatonna-- 7 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Enjoy some holiday spirit with music at the brewery.
Smokescreen - Faribault-- 9 p.m., Boxers Grill & Bar, 429 Central Ave. N., Faribault. Smokescreen takes the stage, playing a variety of rock and country music!
Sunday, Dec. 18
Sleigh Rides - Rochester-- 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Forager Brewery, 1005 Sixth St. NW, Rochester. Dress warm for a classic holiday sleigh ride in the (maybe) snow. The sleigh ride leaves the Forager parking lot promptly at the time of your ticket.
Friendsmas - New Prague-- 12-5 p.m., Next Chapter Winery, 16945 320th St., New Prague. Christmas lights all aglow, hot mulled wine and cocktails, and holiday songs playing in the cozy barrel room. The Band Shenanigans will be rockin' around the tree from 2-4 p.m. Decorate cookies with Sweet Sassafras Bakery.
Monday, Dec. 19
Writing Your Family Stories - Waseca-- 12 a.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State St. This interactive exhibit encourages participants to write down their life stories to share with their family. Through a series of creative prompts and displays, participants will discover new ways to collect memories to share with loved ones. Runs Dec. 19-22.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Lightwire Electric Christmas - Red Wing-- 7 p.m., Sheldon Theatre, 443 W. Third St., Red Wing. Toy soldiers, classic carols and a universe of beautiful lights come together in this charming new yuletide story! Lightwire Theater sets your holidays aglow with the tale of a lost bird spending Christmas at the North Pole. Tickets online.