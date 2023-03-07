When the 2023 Merner Concert Series launches on Saturday, attendees will notice a few changes from previous years that offered a variety of classical music offerings.
That includes a rebranded, rainbow stained glass logo, a remastered sound system, and a retooled image of a hip music series that trends younger, cooler and more multimedia-oriented.
“This year we’re taking a giant step forward and making The Merner Center Series even more special,” said Travis Kath, new series director and founder of the Kath Media Company. “We’re so excited to have a wider range of musical offerings from very talented musicians for our community to enjoy.”
Now as the Cathedral’s media specialist, Kath is literally the man behind the curtain pulling all the levers. He’s also the guy on the ground building stage lights, designing promotional posters, selling sponsorships and personally selecting the six bands in the series lineup.
Kath, a former musician, admits he “played in a band to meet girls” Once he met his wife Emily, “it was mission accomplished.”
For Kath, building a brand new concert series from scratch has been highly personal. Not just for him, but for his wife Emily and their their son and daughter who will be taking tickets at the cathedral doors Saturday night.
“My goal is to bring good music here,” he said.
Kath wants the six-concert-series to offer all types of music. First up is the Irish war anthems and sea shanties of Bonnie Drunken Lad. Kath went to Lakeville High School with the band’s four members. Back then they played mostly Goth music, not the kilt-wearing Irish-leaning group they are today.
The lineup also includes:
• Dosh, playing an eclectic mix that hits on notes of hip-hop, jazz, electronica, funk, ambient music, R&B and rock, on April 15.
• Darren Jackson, aka Kid Dakota, a multi-instrumentalist, composer, engineer and teacher, on May 13.
• The indie pop sound of national media darling Jeremy Messersmith on June 10.
• The all-female, multi-style Boom Island String Quartet Aug. 20.
• The Roe Family Singers playing old-time hillbilly music mixed with a little rock and roll on Oct. 14.
Ticket prices range from $5 for Bonnie Drunken Lad to $30 for Jeremy Messersmith.
Kath said he hopes that the more money he raises from the series now, the more money he can spend bringing in more bands next year.
“Artists want to come play at established venues,” Kath explained. “With Faribault being on I-35, wouldn’t it be great to have them come play on our cathedral stage when they are between gigs?”
One way to lure hot bands to Faribault is to tempt them to perform in a venue that is not only classic and majestic, but one that has awesome acoustics.
“Our cathedral is truly a blessing,” he said. “The sound is so good inside because it was built for projection for straight on sound.”
Not only is the cathedral built for excellent sound quality, but now it boasts a state-of-the-art mixing board and a modern lighting deck. The original wooden pews with purple cushions allows for around 350 people to be comfortably seated, although Kath said more than 790 were crammed into the space when the Vienna Boys Choir performed there a few years ago.
Kath said he hopes to draw more than 1,200 regional music lovers to attend the concert series over the course of the year.
“While a church at heart, the cathedral also serves a purpose as a community space where everyone can feel welcome and enjoy local art and entertainment, regardless of their background,” he said. “Our goal is to be a place for community and friendship.”