Friday, Jan. 06
Luminary snowshoe hike • 6-8 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Snowshoe on luminary-lined trails. Cost: $15/members, $20/non-members, $5 less if you bring your own snowshoes, free for children 5 and under. Registration required at rbnc.org or 507-332-7151
Wild Lands, Wild Horses • 7:30-8:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. “Wild Lands Wild Horses” is an exploratory docu-series traveling across 12 states within 150M+ acres of public lands. Wild Horse advocates and photographers, Jamie Baldanza & Deb Lee Carson, transport us through America’s western landscape bringing national awareness to the majestic yet politically complicated lives of America’s Wild Horse.” Tickets are $10.
VFW Post 141 Meat Raffle • 6 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. $1 a chance for $15 worth of beef or pork.
Saturday, Jan. 07
Wednesday Wear • 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Bagels and birds • 10-11 a.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Enjoy free bagels while watching birds through the windows in the wild viewing area. Register at rbnc.org or 507-332-7151.
Animal tracking • 12:30-1:30 p.m., River Bend Nature Center, 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault. Join a naturalist on a hike to look for and learn about animal tracks. Cost: $5/members, $10/non-members. Registration required at rbnc.org or 507-332-7151
Snowshoe with a naturalist • 1:30-2:30 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Snowshoeing is a great way to visit the park in winter! On this naturalist led program you will have an opportunity to learn to snowshoe as we take in the beauty of the Big Woods in winter. Registration is required. Registration deadline is 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan.. 6. To register, email or call Andy at andrew.wendt@state.mn.us or 507-384-6145. Please include the program date and a callback number if possible. Participants will receive more information once registered.
Sunday, Jan. 08
Wanamingo Community Meal • 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Wanamingo Community Center.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Burger Basket Night • 5:30-7:30 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Overcomers • 2:30-4:30 p.m., Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary, 225 3rd Ave. S, Wanamingo. Overcomers on Wednesdays after school. It is a FREE kids club with fun activities, songs, and Christian learning like VBS one day a week.All are welcome Preschool — 6th grade. They meet in the Wanamingo Elementary School Music Room after school Wednesdays until 4:30 p.m. Carpools available. For information contact Jan. Trost 789-6826.
Wednesday Wear • 1-5 p.m., Nerstrand United Methodist Church, 12 Maple St., Nerstrand. Thrift clothing and shoes, kitchen items, knick-knacks and books. Free but cash donations accepted. Questions: 507-789-5376 or 507-334-2143.
Wing Night • 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW, 601 2nd St. A., Kenyon. Deep fried wings, fries and choice in sauces. Call 507-789-5691 for take out.
Friday, Jan. 13
Saturday, Jan. 14
Trees in winter • 10-11 a.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Meet at the picnic shelter. A unique mixture of trees makes the Big Woods special. However, it becomes harder to tell them apart once the leaves drop. Join a naturalist for a hike to discover some tips that will help you become an expert at identifying trees in the winter.
Collage Gluebook class • 10 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This two-part class is open to anyone age ten and older. You will need to attend both sessions to complete your project to take home.
The return of the Austin Big Band • 7 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. The Steele County Historical Society, (SCHS), announces the the return of the Austin Big Band in concert. The Austin Big Band is a 17-piece jazz band based in Austin, MN. Tickets are available at the door or prior to the concert at SCHS; ticket prices are $25 for members or $30 for non-members. Beverages will be available for purchase along with free snacks!
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Friday, Jan. 20
Saturday, Jan. 21
Snowshoe with a naturalist • 10-11 a.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Snowshoeing is a great way to visit the park in winter! On this naturalist led program you will have an opportunity to learn to snowshoe as we take in the beauty of the Big Woods in winter. Registration is required. Registration deadline is 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan.. 20. To register, email or call Andy at andrew.wendt@state.mn.us or 507-384-6145. Please include the program date and a callback number if possible. Participants will receive more information once registered.
Mick Sterling Presents: By the King, For the King • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Member: $20 / Non-Member $25 / Student $15. If you want to see an Elvis show that has never been done, featuring the songs that inspired and moved Elvis himself, a show that features the songs he won his only Grammy for, featuring the early 60s faith standards and many more.
Collage Gluebook class • 10 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This two-part class is open to anyone age ten and older. You will need to attend both sessions to complete your project to take home.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Friday, Jan. 27
Saturday, Jan. 28
Candlelight event • 5:30-8:30 p.m., Nerstrand Big Woods State Park, 9700 170th St. E, Nerstrand. Grab your cross-country skis, snowshoes, or warmest winter boots to experience the beauty of Nerstrand Big Woods State Park through 3.5 miles of candle lit trails! Complete your night by warming up next to a bonfire along with some snacks.A limited number of snowshoes are available to rent on a first come-first served basis. Ski trails will be dependent on snow conditions. This event is held outside, so dress for winter weather. Extreme cold or unsafe weather may lead to the cancelation of this event.For more information on programs and events, contact Andy at andrew.wendt@state.mn.us or 507-384-6145.
Andrew Salgado • 7:30 p.m., Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N, Faribault. Member: $20 / Non-Member $25 / Student $15. Andrew Salgado has been performing live for over two years. Today’s performance features Andrew Salgado, Paul Cicciarelli and Charles Wims and represents a sampling of original and cover songs which the full band performs when on tour. The country tunes are mixed with some pop and latin sounds creating a unique genre mix experience in sync with today’s audience demand for variety.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
