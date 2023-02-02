Indiana Minnesota Basketball

Minnesota forward Alanna Micheaux (4) tries to get past Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes (54) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023, in Minneapolis. Indiana won 77-54. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

 Craig Lassig

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 28 points with four blocks and Sydney Parrish added 23 points, eight rebounds and five steals to help No. 4 Indiana beat Minnesota 77-54 on Wednesday night.

