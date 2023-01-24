The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Owatonna People’s Press. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to OPPeditor@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Bold & Cold • 12 a.m., Owatonna. Sculpture building contest through Jan.. 29 — check out what the artists build. Bold & Cold deals with participating businesses. Carry-out soup supper at the Steele County Historical Society. Winter Weekend Out at various locations, with activities, like snowshoeing, luminary hike and more. Open swim and log rolling at middle school pool. Rock on ice at Morehouse Park. Snowmobile at Rice Lake State Park and on the Steele County trail system. Festivities run Jan.. 26-29. See more at visitowatonna.org/boldandcold.
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Exchange Club of Owatonna • 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night • 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Meals of Hope • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Friday, Jan. 27
Bold and Cold Carry-out Soup Supper Fundraiser • 4-6:30 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Soup will cost $5 per 12 oz. container of hot chili or steaming wild rice soup, and oyster crackers. Only Carry-out orders will be accepted for this event this year. Customers must place soup orders by calling 451-1420 no later 4 p.m., Jan.uary 26th.
Andy Hughes • 6-8 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. Andy Hughes is an award-winning songwriter. As a live performer, he has been a staple of the Midwest music scene for over 20 years. Andy is a difficult artist/performer to categorize. He is a member of many acts/groups.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Youth Mental Health First Aid • 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Learn how to support the young people in your life! Youth Mental Health First Aid teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges among adolescents ages 12-18. Cost is $30 (scholarships available) fee includes all materials and lunch at the in person training.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Steele County Humane Society Volunteer Expo • 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Owatonna Eagles 1791, 141 E. Rose St., Owatonna. Sign up to volunteer for various Humane Society activities: fundraising, fostering Steele County Free Fair parking, fair booth, future shelter and other opportunities.
Jesse Norell • 1 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Jesse Norell is an indie rock singer-songwriter and guitar teacher from Minneapolis.
Annual Chili Cook Off • 4-8 p.m., Minnesota Army National Guard Recruitment Building, 2323 W. Bridge St., Owatonna. This event has been organized to raise funds for the Andrew Lawrence Memorial Scholarship Fund, benefiting college scholarships. Almost 40 chilis — red & white, and sometimes in between — from four restaurants and around 36 individuals that think their chili is the best in town.
Sunday, Jan. 29
MSBGO • 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we’ll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Monday, Jan. 30
Tuesday, Jan. 31
St. Vincent’s Table • 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Wednesday, Feb. 01
Coffee Club • 9:30 a.m., Sollid Studios, 1400 S. Oak Ave., Owatonna. On the first Wednesday of the month, join us for coffee, snacks and friendship. We want to extend the time we spend together beyond our classes and enjoy our community together. All are welcome — even if you are new to the studio!
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Bethel Community Supper • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night • 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Feb. 02
Thursday Open Mic Night • 7-10 p.m., The Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage.
Friday, Feb. 03
Exchange Club of Steele County • 7-8 a.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Club meets 1st and 3rd Fridays. We have frequent guest speakers and we support the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity in prevention of child abuse, as well as other community service. Guests welcome!
Community Summit • 9-10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Last year, a gap analysis was conducted on behalf of UWSC (by Cybele Consulting) and the recommendations developed from that analysis were around three focuses: Affordable Housing, Racial Division, and Teen Mental Health & Racial Perceptions. RSVP today at: https://www.unitedwaysteelecounty.org/Community_Summit
Saturday, Feb. 04
Steve Boyken • 6:30-8:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. Special solo performance by Steve Boyken, half of Ron & Steve Unplugged. Enjoy acoustic pop and rock classics from the 70s and 80s!
Luke Thomas Smith • 7 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Luke Thomas Smith plays a mixture of folk, pop & indie.