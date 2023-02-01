The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Owatonna People’s Press. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to OPPeditor@apgsomn.com.
Friday, Feb. 03
Exchange Club of Steele County • 7-8 a.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Club meets 1st and 3rd Fridays. We have frequent guest speakers and we support the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity in prevention of child abuse, as well as other community service. Guests welcome!
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Community Summit • 9-10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Last year, a gap analysis was conducted on behalf of UWSC (by Cybele Consulting) and the recommendations developed from that analysis were around three focuses: Affordable Housing, Racial Division, and Teen Mental Health & Racial Perceptions. RSVP today at: https://www.unitedwaysteelecounty.org/Community_Summit
Red Cross Blood Drive • 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Associated Church, 800 Havana Road, Owatonna. Contact Red Cross to donate blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: Associated Church to schedule an appointment.
Saturday, Feb. 04
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Steve Boyken • 6:30-8:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. Special solo performance by Steve Boyken, half of Ron & Steve Unplugged. Enjoy acoustic pop and rock classics from the 70s and 80s!
Luke Thomas Smith • 7 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Luke Thomas Smith plays a mixture of folk, pop & indie.
Sunday, Feb. 05
Family Feud Fundraiser • 12 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. A monthly version of the classic game show where the two teams that are facing off each select a non-profit organization they're playing to support. Tickets only $11 in advance or $10 at the door.
MSBGO • 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we'll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Monday, Feb. 06
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting • 6:30-7:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Feb. 07
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Genealogy Club • 10-11:30 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Free for SCHS members and $5.00 for non-members. For more information please do to http://www.schsmn.org or call (507)451-1420.
St. Vincent's Table • 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Wednesday, Feb. 08
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Bethel Community Supper • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night • 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Feb. 09
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Exchange Club of Owatonna • 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night • 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Meals of Hope • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Izaak Walton League meeting • 6:30-8:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th Street SW, Owatonna. Meeting at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center. Meal followed by a speaker and a program meeting.
Heritage Quilt Guild • 7 p.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome. https://sites.google.com/site/heritagequiltguildowatonna/home.
Friday, Feb. 10
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Adult Victorian Tea • 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Dunnell House. Guests will be seated throughout the main floor of the house and served a variety of tea, sandwiches, and yummy desserts. Guests will learn about the history of flowers during Victorian times and enjoy a floral arranging demonstration from Amy Rieck of Cedar Floral, Owatonna. Two sessions will be offered, 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Space is limited with each sitting a maximum of 24 guests. Call 451-1420 to register. Please advise if you want to be seated next to someone special. The cost is $25 per person.
Miller Denn Music • 4-7 p.m., Owatonna Elks, 126 E Vine St. Music, food and drinks to celebrate Valentine's weekend in a laid-back, casual setting.
Sunday, Feb. 12
MSBGO • 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we'll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Monday, Feb. 13
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Steele County Gem and Mineral Club • 6-8 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. In the Gainey room.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
History Partners Memory Café • 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
St. Vincent's Table • 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Ham Radio license class • 6:30-8:30 p.m., Owatonna Fire Department, 107 W Main St., Owatonna. Four week course where you can learn everything you need to earn your Technician FCC Amateur Radio License. License class is free. Registration required through Owatonna Community Education. Optional test and license fees: $15 test fee, $35 FCC fee. Contact oscarhamradio@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Medford Area Historical Board • 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
Bethel Community Supper • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night • 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Feb. 16
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Exchange Club of Owatonna • 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night • 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Meals of Hope • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Friday, Feb. 17
Exchange Club of Steele County • 7-8 a.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Club meets 1st and 3rd Fridays. We have frequent guest speakers and we support the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity in prevention of child abuse, as well as other community service. Guests welcome!
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Arms and the Man • 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. A three act romantic comedy set at the end of the 1885 Serbo-Bulgarian War, a tale of love in a time of conflict that takes its toll on star-crossed young lovers struggling to separate real life from illusion.