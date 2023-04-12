The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Owatonna People’s Press. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to OPPeditor@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, Apr 13
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Exchange Club of Owatonna• 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night• 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Community Meal• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving a free meal for those in need.
Restoring Civil Conversation Through a Pro-Human Approach• 6:30-7:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm St, Owatonna. Communities are stronger when everyone can come together to learn from each other, share perspectives, and create solutions built on common goals.
Izaak Walton League meeting• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th Street SW, Owatonna. Meeting at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center. Meal followed by a speaker and a program meeting.
Heritage Quilt Guild• 7 p.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome. https://sites.google.com/site/heritagequiltguildowatonna/home.
Friday, Apr 14
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Saturday, Apr 15
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
The Wildwoods• 7-9 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. Attendance is free and there will be a cash bar
Sunday, Apr 16
MSBGO• 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we'll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Monday, Apr 17
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Tuesday, Apr 18
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Presentation and book signing by Jeryl Surad• 10-11:30 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Following the presentation, books will be available for purchase and can be signed by Jeryl at this time. This event is free to members, $5 for non-members. SCHS memberships will be available to purchase prior to or after the event. At this time, open to the public will be the exhibit hall featuring a Genealogy & Immigration collection and Steele County Makes Music. Call 507-451-1420 if you have any questions regarding this event.
St. Vincent's Table• 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Dementia Friends Information Session• 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. This informational session will be of value to professionals in the field of senior living and caregivers, friends, family, & neighbors of those living with dementia. This in-person informational session will last about 60 minutes and cover the 5 key messages about dementia, how it affects people, and how we each can make a difference in the lives of those living with dementia. People living with dementia need to be understood and supported in their communities. Please RSVP by April 18th to Melissa at 507-270-1450 or email mblock@npseniorliving.com
VFW Auxiliary 3723• 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Wednesday, Apr 19
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
SMART Owatonna Transit Facility Open House• 12-3 p.m., Owatonna Transis Facility. Come see our office and garage and enjoy refreshments while you learn more about the project.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club• 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Medford Area Historical Board• 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
Bethel Community Supper• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night• 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Apr 20
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Exchange Club of Owatonna• 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night• 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Community Meal• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving a free meal for those in need.
Friday, Apr 21
Exchange Club of Steele County• 7-8 a.m., Exchange Club Center for Family Unity, 1820 Hartle Ave., Owatonna. Club meets 1st and 3rd Fridays. We have frequent guest speakers and we support the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity in prevention of child abuse, as well as other community service. Guests welcome!
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Saturday, Apr 22
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Benefit for Brian "Buzzy" Bohlman• 12-5 p.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St. Raffles, silent auction and pulled pork sandwich meal with a free will offering to help support Brian "The Meat Man" as he continues with experimental treatment for stage 3 pancreatic cancer.
Sunday, Apr 23
Volunteer Recruitment Fair• 3-5 p.m., Owatonna Middle School, 500 15th Street NE, Owatonna. Have you thought about helping out in the community but wasn't sure where to start? Join the United Way of Steele County to connect directly with many Steele County organizations and get registered for upcoming volunteer opportunities that fit your interest and skill set.
MSBGO• 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we'll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Monday, Apr 24
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting• 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Steele County Home Economics Association meeting• 6 p.m., Torey's Restaurant & Bar, 208 N. Cedar Ave, Owatonna. The program, "Gardening Tips", will be presented by Lorrie Rugg, Steele/Rice Master Gardener Co-Ordinator. This will be followed by dinner and the business meeting. Each person will purchase/order from the menu. Because Torey's needs an attendance count, members MUST RSVP to Laura Hagen by Saturday, April 15th. This is the final meeting of the 2022-2023 Year. Dues for the 2023-2024 Year may be paid to Vickie Deml, Treasurer, at this meeting. New members are always welcome. Contact Renee Wyatt (507-271-0591) or Jean Zinter (446-0756) Co-Presidents, for more information.
Owatonna Collectors Club• 6:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm St, Owatonna. Club meets in the Gainey room of the library. Members share displays and stories of their collections. Guests are welcome. After meetings, refreshments are usually served. For more information or to join, call 507-676-0970.
AMVETS Owatonna Post 23• 7-8 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Club meets 4th Mondays. AMVETS exists to enhance the quality of life for all veterans, their families and survivors. Membership in AMVETS is open to anyone who honorably served or is currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves. Contact Commander LeRoy Meier for more information 507-456-5368.
Tuesday, Apr 25
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
History Partners Memory Café• 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
Parkinson's support group• 2-3:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Group meets in the Gainey Room. This month's program will a webinar on "Pain and Fatigue in Parkinson's Disease".
St. Vincent's Table• 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Wednesday, Apr 26
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Bethel Community Supper• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night• 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Apr 27
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Project Community Connect• 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. "One stop shop" event bringing together local service providers, businesses, citizens and faith-based organizations to bring multiple resources to one central location. Persons struggling financially are invited to access resources for themselves and their families.
Exchange Club of Owatonna• 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night• 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Community Meal• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving a free meal for those in need.