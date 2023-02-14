The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Owatonna People’s Press. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to OPPeditor@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Medford Area Historical Board • 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
Bethel Community Supper • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night • 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Feb. 16
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Exchange Club of Owatonna • 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
A Year of Sweet Adventures Happy Hour • 4-5:30 p.m., Traditions II, 150 24th St NE, Owatonna. Come celebrate a year of sweet adventures with a happy hour in the indoor atrium of Traditions II.
Thursday Open Mic night • 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Meals of Hope • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Friday, Feb. 17
Exchange Club of Steele County • 7-8 a.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Club meets 1st and 3rd Fridays. We have frequent guest speakers and we support the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity in prevention of child abuse, as well as other community service. Guests welcome!
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Arms and the Man • 7:30-10 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. A three act romantic comedy set at the end of the 1885 Serbo-Bulgarian War, a tale of love in a time of conflict that takes its toll on star-crossed young lovers struggling to separate real life from illusion.
Saturday, Feb. 18
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Bob Fest • 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Foremost will be offering BEER POKING from open to close on their outdoor winter patio. Not a beer drinker? Get a Foremost Root Beer poked. Also 'on tap' for the day will be live music by Hans "the Accordion Man" Hohrman from 1:00pm-3:00pm and Sarah and the Houligans playing New Orleans Jazz from 7:00-9:00pm.
Sunday, Feb. 19
MSBGO • 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we'll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Monday, Feb. 20
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
St. Vincent's Table • 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Dementia Friends information session • 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. An in-person informational session will cover the 5 key messages about dementia, how it affects people, and how we each can make a difference in the lives of those living with dementia. People living with dementia need to be understood and supported in their communities.
VFW Auxiliary 3723 • 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Bethel Community Supper • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night • 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Feb. 23
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Exchange Club of Owatonna • 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night • 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Meals of Hope • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Beer Brewing 101 • 6:30 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Bill Cronin of Mineral Springs Brewing (MSB) will tell the audience basic information about the history of brewing beer, the brewing process, his training, and MSB business structure as well as its challenges. Persons attending this presentation will be able to sample some beer brewed at Mineral Springs Brewery. Everyone attending this presentation must 21 years of age or older. The cost of this event is free for members, $5 for non-members. SCHS memberships will be available to purchase when entering.
Friday, Feb. 24
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Saturday, Feb. 25
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
SCHS horror movie night • 5:30 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. A double feature horror–themed movie night and trivia. This is a free, age 21 + event sponsored by Winter State Entertainment. Doors open at 5:00. wine, beer, and food available for purchase.
Sunday, Feb. 26
MSBGO • 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we'll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
4-H pasta dinner and silent auction • 3:30-7 p.m., Owatonna Middle School, 500 15th Street NE, Owatonna. This fundraiser does not for just benefit a single club or a particular group of youth. It will benefit the entire Steele County 4-H program. That means every one of the 1000 (+) 4-Hers in the program and all 150 adult volunteers will feel the impact of this event. Tickets are priced at $8.00 and are available from Steele County 4-H members or at the Extension Office, 635 Florence, Ave., Owatonna or at the door. Lots of silent auction baskets to bid on. Our call 444-7685 for details.
Monday, Feb. 27
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Owatonna Collectors Club • 6:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm St, Owatonna. Club meets in the Gainey room of the library. Members share displays and stories of their collections. Guests are welcome. After meetings, refreshments are usually served. For more information or to join, call 507-676-0970.
AMVETS Owatonna Post 23 • 7-8 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Club meets 4th Mondays. AMVETS exists to enhance the quality of life for all veterans, their families and survivors. Membership in AMVETS is open to anyone who honorably served or is currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves. Contact Commander LeRoy Meier for more information 507-456-5368.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
A Year of Sweet Adventures Breakfast • 7-8:30 a.m., Traditions I, 195 24th Place NW, Owatonna. Come enjoy a grab 'n go breakfast in the lobby of Traditions I.
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
History Partners Memory Café • 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
Parkinson's support group • 2-3:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Group meets in the Gainey Room. This month's program will a webinar on "Pain and Fatigue in Parkinson's Disease".
St. Vincent's Table • 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.