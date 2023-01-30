The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Owatonna People’s Press. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to OPPeditor@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 01
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Winter book bingo • 9 a.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm St, Owatonna. Pick up your bingo card at the adult services check-out desk or print out a copy from the library's website. Read five books between Feb.ruary 1 and March 31, 2023. Any five books will do! Each book you read gains you an entry to the grand prize drawing.For an extra challenge, make a bingo - diagonal, horizontal, or vertical - on the bingo card for five bonus entries. A total of 10 entries is possible.
Coffee Club • 9:30 a.m., Sollid Studios, 1400 S. Oak Ave., Owatonna. On the first Wednesday of the month, join us for coffee, snacks and friendship. We want to extend the time we spend together beyond our classes and enjoy our community together. All are welcome — even if you are new to the studio!
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Bethel Community Supper • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night • 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Feb. 02
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Exchange Club of Owatonna • 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
WCO visits Africa • 1 p.m., St John's Lutheran Church, 4532 SE 84th Ave., Claremont. Presenting the program is Eileen Newhouse of Owatonna. She describes herself as an inveterate traveler, lifelong learner and retired attorney. She earned her degree in English from Houghton College in western New York and her law degree from Valparaiso University School of Law in northwest Indiana. Chairing the social committee is LeAnn Fynbo. She is being assisted by Connie Cass, Margaret Gaworecki, Phyllis Hegle, Audrey Holland, Sally Nelson, Wendy Nordquist Rau and Trudy Pierce. Greeters are Jane Kittleson and Joan Salmonsen.
Thursday Open Mic night • 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Meals of Hope • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Thursday Open Mic Night • 7-10 p.m., The Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage.
Friday, Feb. 03
Exchange Club of Steele County • 7-8 a.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Club meets 1st and 3rd Fridays. We have frequent guest speakers and we support the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity in prevention of child abuse, as well as other community service. Guests welcome!
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Community Summit • 9-10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Last year, a gap analysis was conducted on behalf of UWSC (by Cybele Consulting) and the recommendations developed from that analysis were around three focuses: Affordable Housing, Racial Division, and Teen Mental Health & Racial Perceptions. RSVP today at: https://www.unitedwaysteelecounty.org/Community_Summit
Red Cross Blood Drive • 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Associated Church, 800 Havana Road, Owatonna. Contact Red Cross to donate blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: Associated Church to schedule an appointment.
Saturday, Feb. 04
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Steve Boyken • 6:30-8:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. Special solo performance by Steve Boyken, half of Ron & Steve Unplugged. Enjoy acoustic pop and rock classics from the 70s and 80s!
Luke Thomas Smith • 7 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Luke Thomas Smith plays a mixture of folk, pop & indie.
Sunday, Feb. 05
Family Feud Fundraiser • 12 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. A monthly version of the classic game show where the two teams that are facing off each select a non-profit organization they're playing to support. Tickets only $11 in advance or $10 at the door.
MSBGO • 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we'll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Monday, Feb. 06
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting • 6:30-7:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Feb. 07
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Genealogy Club • 10-11:30 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Free for SCHS members and $5.00 for non-members. For more information please do to http://www.schsmn.org or call (507)451-1420.
St. Vincent's Table • 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Wednesday, Feb. 08
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Bethel Community Supper • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night • 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Feb. 09
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Exchange Club of Owatonna • 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night • 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Meals of Hope • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Izaak Walton League meeting • 6:30-8:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th Street SW, Owatonna. Meeting at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center. Meal followed by a speaker and a program meeting.
Heritage Quilt Guild • 7 p.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome. https://sites.google.com/site/heritagequiltguildowatonna/home.
Friday, Feb. 10
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Adult Victorian Tea • 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Dunnell House. Guests will be seated throughout the main floor of the house and served a variety of tea, sandwiches, and yummy desserts. Guests will learn about the history of flowers during Victorian times and enjoy a floral arranging demonstration from Amy Rieck of Cedar Floral, Owatonna. Two sessions will be offered, 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Space is limited with each sitting a maximum of 24 guests. Call 451-1420 to register. Please advise if you want to be seated next to someone special. The cost is $25 per person.
Miller Denn Music • 4-7 p.m., Owatonna Elks, 126 E Vine St. Music, food and drinks to celebrate Valentine's weekend in a laid-back, casual setting.
Sunday, Feb. 12
MSBGO • 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we'll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Monday, Feb. 13
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Steele County Gem and Mineral Club • 6-8 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. In the Gainey room.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
History Partners Memory Café • 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
St. Vincent's Table • 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.