Thursday, Mar 09
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Exchange Club of Owatonna• 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night• 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Community Meal• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving a free meal for those in need.
Izaak Walton League meeting• 6:30-8:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th Street SW, Owatonna. Meeting at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center. Meal followed by a speaker and a program meeting.
Heritage Quilt Guild• 7 p.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome. https://sites.google.com/site/heritagequiltguildowatonna/home.
Friday, Mar 10
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Lenten benefit fish dinner• 5-7 p.m., KC Hall, 820 S. Elm Ave., Owatonna. Features baked and fried fish, whipped potatoes with country gravy, vegetable, roll, coleslaw, coffee and milk. Cost is $15.00 in advance and $16 at the door, with children under the age of 6 eating free. Advance tickets can be purchased from Owatonna Catholic Daughters (Linda Strand 507-363-2596).
Mardi Gras fundraiser• 6-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Food, Games, Silent and Live Auction! Tickets are only $20. Family friendly event. Funds raised will support youth mental health & substance use prevention.
Saturday, Mar 11
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Sunday, Mar 12
Pancake Breakfast• 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St. Includes Pancakes, French Toast, Scrambled or Fried Eggs, Sausage Links, Juice, Coffee, Milk. Tickets are $8.00 in advance, $9.00 at the door, under 5 are free. Advanced tickets can be purchased from any OMS or OHS music student or from Jerry at Tone Music.
MSBGO• 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we'll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Monday, Mar 13
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting• 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Steele County Gem and Mineral Club• 6-8 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. In the Gainey room.
Tuesday, Mar 14
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
History Partners Memory Café• 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
St. Vincent's Table• 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Wednesday, Mar 15
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club• 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Bethel Community Supper• 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Medford Area Historical Board• 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
Trivia Night• 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Mar 16
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Exchange Club of Owatonna• 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night• 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Community Meal• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving a free meal for those in need.
Friday, Mar 17
Exchange Club of Steele County• 7-8 a.m., Exchange Club Center for Family Unity, 1820 Hartle Ave., Owatonna. Club meets 1st and 3rd Fridays. We have frequent guest speakers and we support the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity in prevention of child abuse, as well as other community service. Guests welcome!
COVID/flu vaccine clinic• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Lenten benefit fish dinner• 5-7 p.m., KC Hall, 820 S. Elm Ave., Owatonna. Features baked and fried fish, whipped potatoes with country gravy, vegetable, roll, coleslaw, coffee and milk. Cost is $15.00 in advance and $16 at the door, with children under the age of 6 eating free. Advance tickets can be purchased from Owatonna Catholic Daughters (Linda Strand 507-363-2596).
Saturday, Mar 18
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club• 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Woman of Achievement Event• 6 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna. Get your tickets soon to join us on a night where we will award deserving women in our community and give away over $10,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors.
Barefoot Winos• 7 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Barefoot Winos plays a distinctive brand of blues with band members from the Mankato area along with local drummer, Pete Tellijohn. Tickets are available at the door or prior to the concert at SCHS; $20 for members or $25 for non-members. Wine, beer, soda, and water will be available for purchase along with free snacks! Call 451-1420 for more information.