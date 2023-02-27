The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Owatonna People’s Press. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to OPPeditor@apgsomn.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
A Year of Sweet Adventures Breakfast • 7-8:30 a.m., Traditions I, 195 24th Place NW, Owatonna. Come enjoy a grab ‘n go breakfast in the lobby of Traditions I.
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
History Partners Memory Café • 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
Parkinson’s support group • 2-3:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Group meets in the Gainey Room. This month’s program will a webinar on “Pain and Fatigue in Parkinson’s Disease”.
St. Vincent’s Table • 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Wednesday, Mar. 01
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Coffee Club • 9:30 a.m., Sollid Studios, 1400 S. Oak Ave., Owatonna. On the first Wednesday of the month, join us for coffee, snacks and friendship. We want to extend the time we spend together beyond our classes and enjoy our community together. All are welcome — even if you are new to the studio!
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Bethel Community Supper • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night • 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Mar. 02
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Exchange Club of Owatonna • 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
WCO meeting • 1 p.m., St John’s Lutheran Church, 4532 SE 84th Ave., Claremont. Tickets will be sold for the May 4 luncheon. The cost is $15. Entertaining after lunch will be “Divas Through the Decades.” Guests are also welcome to attend the luncheon. Co-chairing the annual event are Kathy Jensen and Gloria Sabin.Jane Middlestadt, activities chair, will also be taking reservations for the May 17 trip to the Minnesota Arboredom. The cost is $60 which includes the bus, a trolley tour, and lunch. She is also taking reservations for the Chanhassen production of “Jersey Boys” on Oct. 18.
Thursday Open Mic night • 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Meals of Hope • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Friday, Mar. 03
Exchange Club of Steele County • 7-8 a.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Club meets 1st and 3rd Fridays. We have frequent guest speakers and we support the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity in prevention of child abuse, as well as other community service. Guests welcome!
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Lenten benefit fish dinner • 5-7 p.m., KC Hall, 820 S. Elm Ave., Owatonna. Features baked and fried fish, whipped potatoes with country gravy, vegetable, roll, coleslaw, coffee and milk. Cost is $15.00 in advance and $16 at the door, with children under the age of 6 eating free. Advance tickets can be purchased from Owatonna Catholic Daughters (Linda Strand 507-363-2596).
Saturday, Mar. 04
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Sunday, Mar. 05
MSBGO • 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we’ll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Family Feud Fundraiser • 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. A monthly version of the classic game show where the two teams that are facing off each select a non-profit organization they’re playing to support. Tickets only $11 in advance or $10 at the door.
Monday, Mar. 06
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Laura Mackenzie • 6:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm St, Owatonna. An evening of Celtic music with celebrated Celtic musician, Laura Mackenzie. Ms. Mackenzie will present, “A Celtic Breeze: The Magic of Celtic Music,” a delightful spectrum of Celtic music performed on an extraordinary variety of traditional wind-powered instruments including wooden flutes, whistles, concertina, bagpipes, and gemshorn. This event is geared toward teens and adults.
Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting • 6:30-7:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Mar. 07
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Genealogy Club • 10-11:30 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Free for SCHS members and $5.00 for non-members. For more information please do to http://www.schsmn.org or call (507)451-1420.
St. Vincent’s Table • 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Wednesday, Mar. 08
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
K-12 Owatonna Public School Student Art Exhibition • 4:30-7 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. Mar.ch is National Youth Art Month. The exhibition highlights student works and the art curriculum in the schools. The exhibition dates are Mar.ch 5 through 26. Gallery hours are 1-5 PM Tuesday through Sunday Closed Mondays.
Bethel Community Supper • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night • 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Mar. 09
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Exchange Club of Owatonna • 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night • 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Meals of Hope • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Izaak Walton League meeting • 6:30-8:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th Street SW, Owatonna. Meeting at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center. Meal followed by a speaker and a program meeting.
Heritage Quilt Guild • 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome. https://sites.google.com/site/heritagequiltguildowatonna/home.
Friday, Mar. 10
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Lenten benefit fish dinner • 5-7 p.m., KC Hall, 820 S. Elm Ave., Owatonna. Features baked and fried fish, whipped potatoes with country gravy, vegetable, roll, coleslaw, coffee and milk. Cost is $15.00 in advance and $16 at the door, with children under the age of 6 eating free. Advance tickets can be purchased from Owatonna Catholic Daughters (Linda Strand 507-363-2596).
Mar.di Gras fundraiser • 6-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Food, Games, Silent and Live Auction! Tickets are only $20. Family friendly event. Funds raised will support youth mental health & substance use prevention.
Saturday, Mar. 11
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Sunday, Mar. 12
MSBGO • 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we’ll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Monday, Mar. 13
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting • 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Steele County Gem and Mineral Club • 6-8 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. In the Gainey room.