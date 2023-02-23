The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Owatonna People’s Press. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to OPPeditor@apgsomn.com.
Friday, Feb 24
Coffee and Conversation with Superintendent Elstad-- 8-9 a.m., Owatonna Public School District Office, 515 W. Bridge St, Owatonna. Hear an update on what's happening in the school district, and bring any questions you have.
COVID/flu vaccine clinic-- 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Lenten benefit fish dinner-- 5-7 p.m., KC Hall, 820 S. Elm Ave., Owatonna. Features baked and fried fish, whipped potatoes with country gravy, vegetable, roll, coleslaw, coffee and milk. Cost is $15.00 in advance and $16 at the door, with children under the age of 6 eating free. Advance tickets can be purchased from Owatonna Catholic Daughters (Linda Strand 507-363-2596).
Saturday, Feb 25
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club-- 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
SCHS horror movie night-- 5:30 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. A double feature horror–themed movie night and trivia. This is a free, age 21 + event sponsored by Winter State Entertainment. Doors open at 5:00. wine, beer, and food available for purchase.
Sunday, Feb 26
Poor Nobodys-- 2 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. The musical group has received a 2022 Creative Support grant from the Minnesota State Arts board to support the their performance of a live score accompanying the screening of a silent film. This historically important Swedish film "A Man There Was". Admission of $10.00 to support the musicians.
MSBGO-- 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we'll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
4-H pasta dinner and silent auction-- 3:30-7 p.m., Owatonna Middle School, 500 15th Street NE, Owatonna. This fundraiser does not for just benefit a single club or a particular group of youth. It will benefit the entire Steele County 4-H program. That means every one of the 1000 (+) 4-Hers in the program and all 150 adult volunteers will feel the impact of this event. Tickets are priced at $8.00 and are available from Steele County 4-H members or at the Extension Office, 635 Florence, Ave., Owatonna or at the door. Lots of silent auction baskets to bid on. Our call 444-7685 for details.
Monday, Feb 27
COVID/flu vaccine clinic-- 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Red Cross blood drive-- 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Give blood via the Red Cross. Book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting-- 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
SCHEA meeting-- 6:30 p.m., Alexander Lumber Company, 419 North Cedar Ave, Owatonna. The program, "Decorating Trends", will be presented by Alisa Cordell. Contact Co-Presidents, Renee Wyatt at 507-271-0591 or Jean Zinter at 446-0756 for more information on becoming a member.
Owatonna Collectors Club-- 6:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N. Elm St, Owatonna. Club meets in the Gainey room of the library. Members share displays and stories of their collections. Guests are welcome. After meetings, refreshments are usually served. For more information or to join, call 507-676-0970.
AMVETS Owatonna Post 23-- 7-8 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Club meets 4th Mondays. AMVETS exists to enhance the quality of life for all veterans, their families and survivors. Membership in AMVETS is open to anyone who honorably served or is currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, including the National Guard and Reserves. Contact Commander LeRoy Meier for more information 507-456-5368.
Tuesday, Feb 28
A Year of Sweet Adventures Breakfast-- 7-8:30 a.m., Traditions I, 195 24th Place NW, Owatonna. Come enjoy a grab 'n go breakfast in the lobby of Traditions I.
COVID/flu vaccine clinic-- 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
History Partners Memory Café-- 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
Parkinson's support group-- 2-3:30 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. Group meets in the Gainey Room. This month's program will a webinar on "Pain and Fatigue in Parkinson's Disease".
St. Vincent's Table-- 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Wednesday, Mar 01
COVID/flu vaccine clinic-- 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Coffee Club-- 9:30 a.m., Sollid Studios, 1400 S. Oak Ave., Owatonna. On the first Wednesday of the month, join us for coffee, snacks and friendship. We want to extend the time we spend together beyond our classes and enjoy our community together. All are welcome — even if you are new to the studio!
Owatonna Kiwanis Club-- 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Bethel Community Supper-- 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night-- 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Mar 02
COVID/flu vaccine clinic-- 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Exchange Club of Owatonna-- 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night-- 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Meals of Hope-- 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Friday, Mar 03
Exchange Club of Steele County-- 7-8 a.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna. Club meets 1st and 3rd Fridays. We have frequent guest speakers and we support the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity in prevention of child abuse, as well as other community service. Guests welcome!
COVID/flu vaccine clinic-- 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Lenten benefit fish dinner-- 5-7 p.m., KC Hall, 820 S. Elm Ave., Owatonna. Features baked and fried fish, whipped potatoes with country gravy, vegetable, roll, coleslaw, coffee and milk. Cost is $15.00 in advance and $16 at the door, with children under the age of 6 eating free. Advance tickets can be purchased from Owatonna Catholic Daughters (Linda Strand 507-363-2596).
Saturday, Mar 04
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club-- 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Sunday, Mar 05
MSBGO-- 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we'll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Family Feud Fundraiser-- 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. A monthly version of the classic game show where the two teams that are facing off each select a non-profit organization they're playing to support. Tickets only $11 in advance or $10 at the door.
Monday, Mar 06
COVID/flu vaccine clinic-- 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Open Arms Suicide Intervention Meeting-- 6:30-7:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Tuesday, Mar 07
COVID/flu vaccine clinic-- 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Genealogy Club-- 10-11:30 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Free for SCHS members and $5.00 for non-members. For more information please do to http://www.schsmn.org or call (507)451-1420.
St. Vincent's Table-- 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Wednesday, Mar 08
COVID/flu vaccine clinic-- 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
K-12 Owatonna Public School Student Art Exhibition-- 4:30-7 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. March is National Youth Art Month. The exhibition highlights student works and the art curriculum in the schools. The exhibition dates are March 5 through 26. Gallery hours are 1-5 PM Tuesday through Sunday Closed Mondays.
Bethel Community Supper-- 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night-- 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Mar 09
COVID/flu vaccine clinic-- 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Exchange Club of Owatonna-- 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night-- 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Meals of Hope-- 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Izaak Walton League meeting-- 6:30-8:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th Street SW, Owatonna. Meeting at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center. Meal followed by a speaker and a program meeting.
Heritage Quilt Guild-- 7 p.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome. https://sites.google.com/site/heritagequiltguildowatonna/home.
Friday, Mar 10
COVID/flu vaccine clinic-- 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Lenten benefit fish dinner-- 5-7 p.m., KC Hall, 820 S. Elm Ave., Owatonna. Features baked and fried fish, whipped potatoes with country gravy, vegetable, roll, coleslaw, coffee and milk. Cost is $15.00 in advance and $16 at the door, with children under the age of 6 eating free. Advance tickets can be purchased from Owatonna Catholic Daughters (Linda Strand 507-363-2596).
Mardi Gras fundraiser-- 6-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Food, Games, Silent and Live Auction! Tickets are only $20. Family friendly event. Funds raised will support youth mental health & substance use prevention.