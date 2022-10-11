The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Owatonna People’s Press. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Wednesday, Oct 12
CareerForce webinar • 8-8:26 a.m., These short webinars are about resources available to strengthen your hiring plans, increase retention, and reach new job seekers. Topics include searching resumes on Minnesotaworks.net, collaborating with local teams and DEED employer services staff, and becoming aware of new resources on CareerForceMN.com. Please register in advance to receive the Webex webinar meeting links.
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Bethel Community Supper • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night • 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Oct 13
Exchange Club of Owatonna • 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night • 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Meals of Hope • 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Downtown Streetscape Ribbon Cutting • 5:45 p.m., Everyone in the community is invited to attend this event marking the re-opening of North Cedar Avenue and the $4.5 million in improvements that have been made downtown over the last two years. The City of Owatonna, MainStreet and several downtown businesses are planning food, beverages and entertainment to commemorate this milestone in Owatonna’s history.
Parks and trails master planning open house • 6-8 p.m., Central Park Owatonna, 100 E. Main St, Owatonna. The community is invited to ask questions and provide comments on the concept plans being developed based on feedback received over the summer. This feedback will be used to create plans for the Cashman property, Kaplan’s Woods, Kaplan’s Woods Parkway, Lake Kohlmier and Morehouse Park. The final designs are expected to be presented to the City Council for adoption in early 2023.
Haunted Steele County • 6:30 p.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Presented by Nancy Vaillancourt. The audience will be invited to share its scary stories of Steele County at the end of the presentation. Program admission is free to members and $5 for non-members. Please call for 507-451-1420 if you have any questions regarding this community event.
Izaak Walton League meeting • 6:30-8:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th Street SW, Owatonna. Meeting at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center. Meal followed by a speaker and a program meeting.
Heritage Quilt Guild • 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome. https://sites.google.com/site/heritagequiltguildowatonna/home.
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder • 7:30-9 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he’s eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D’Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn’t the only thing on Monty’s mind..
Friday, Oct 14
Sven, Julie, & Mike from Paperbacks live • 7-9 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna. Paperbacks is an indie pop band based in southern Minnesota, consisting of Sven-Erik Olsen (vocals & guitar), Julie Sweet (keyboards), Michael Brewer Carina (bass).
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder • 7:30-9 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he’s eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D’Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn’t the only thing on Monty’s mind..
5 in the Morning live • 7:30 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna.
Saturday, Oct 15
Owatonna Farmers Market • 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Central Park Owatonna, E Park Square. Vendors selling homegrown and handmade goods.
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club • 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Friends of Rice Lake State Park Fall Clean-Up • 1:30 p.m., Rice Lake State Park, Rose St., Owatonna. Families are encouraged to attend a general fall clean-up at the park. Please meet at the picnic pavilion. There are no special covid requirements, but we do ask you to sign in. Please call 507-414-6191 to register and to get questions answered.
Phil Berbig live • 7-9 p.m., Foremost Brewing Cooperative, 131 W. Broadway St, Owatonna.
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder • 7:30-9 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he’s eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D’Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn’t the only thing on Monty’s mind..
Wicked Garden live • 8 p.m., Reggie’s Brewhouse, 220 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Join us for rock hits from the 90s, from bands like Nirvana, Foo Fighters, Stone Temple Pilots, Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, Tool, Metallica, Smashing Pumpkins, and many more!
Sunday, Oct 16
Polka worship service • 9 a.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1054 Truman Ave., Owatonna. Leading the toe-tapping music will be Hans Horman, aka “The Accordion Man.” A time of fellowship will follow the service.
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder • 2-3:30 p.m., Little Theatre of Owatonna, 560 Dunnell Dr # A, Owatonna. When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he’s eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D’Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn’t the only thing on Monty’s mind..
MSBGO • 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we’ll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Huskies Bullpen Club meeting • 6 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna. Meeting will be in the party room.
Hosea Initiative Event • 6:30-8:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. The Deadliest American Hoax & the Conversion of America’s Abortion King. All are welcome. Abortion is a moral issue not a political one. Hosted by Catholic Daughters of America Court St. Anne #1840 Medford.
Monday, Oct 17
Clinton Falls Township meeting • 6 p.m., Clinton Falls Town Hall, 3723 County Road 45 North, Owatonna.
Sons of Norway meeting • 6 p.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St. This month’s presentation is by Gary Froiland, One Man Band. Gary Froiland has enjoyed performing music for 40 years. He plays the 5-string banjo, guitar, harmonica, and musical saw, plus other instruments. Come and enjoy a delightful evening of music! $10.
Tuesday, Oct 18
Workforce Development Online Career Cafes • 10-11 a.m., Wondering which career pathway is right for you? Career Cafés are back — and virtual! Now you can get the scoop on the latest in career tips, interview prep, and more — all from the comfort of your home.
Community Pathways Grand Opening • 4-6 p.m., Community Pathways of Steele County Inc., 155 Oakdale St, Owatonna. Ribbon-cutting will begin at 4:10. Tours, snacks and refreshments will be available.
St. Vincent’s Table • 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
VFW Auxiliary 3723 • 7 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Wednesday, Oct 19
CareerForce webinar • 8-8:26 a.m., These short webinars are about resources available to strengthen your hiring plans, increase retention, and reach new job seekers. Topics include searching resumes on Minnesotaworks.net, collaborating with local teams and DEED employer services staff, and becoming aware of new resources on CareerForceMN.com. Please register in advance to receive the Webex webinar meeting links.
COVID/flu vaccine clinic • 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Owatonna Kiwanis Club • 12-1 p.m., Spare Time Entertainment, 333 18th St SE, Owatonna.
Bethel Community Supper • 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Medford Area Historical Board • 5 p.m., Medford Public School, 750 2nd Ave SE, Medford.
Trivia Night • 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.