Tuesday, Mar 07
COVID/flu vaccine clinic — 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Red Cross Blood Drive — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 265 26th St. NE, Owatonna.
Genealogy Club — 10-11:30 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. Free for SCHS members and $5.00 for non-members. For more information please do to http://www.schsmn.org or call (507)451-1420.
St. Vincent’s Table — 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Wednesday, Mar 08
COVID/flu vaccine clinic — 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Red Cross Blood Drive — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Steele County Community Center, 1380 S Elm Ave., Owatonna.
K-12 Owatonna Public School Student Art Exhibition — 4:30-7 p.m., Owatonna Art Center, 435 Garden View Ln, Owatonna. March is National Youth Art Month. The exhibition highlights student works and the art curriculum in the schools. The exhibition dates are March 5 through 26. Gallery hours are 1-5 PM Tuesday through Sunday Closed Mondays.
Bethel Community Supper — 5-6 p.m., Bethel Church, 1611 Hemlock Ave., Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.
Trivia Night — 6:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna.
Thursday, Mar 09
COVID/flu vaccine clinic — 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Exchange Club of Owatonna — 12 p.m.-1 a.m., Elks Club, 126 E Vine St., Owatonna. Please contact 507-456-4456 if you wish to attend a meeting.
Thursday Open Mic night — 5-6 p.m., Music Space, 216 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Open mic for aspiring singer songwriters, musicians, performers and bands. Comedy and performance art also welcomed to the stage. Rachel Schroeder is the weekly host and sings as many of her own original and favorite familiar songs as she needs to sing to fill out the rest of the night of song.
Community Meal — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Serving a free meal for those in need.
Izaak Walton League meeting — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Environmental Education Center, 1546 58th Street SW, Owatonna. Meeting at the Albert F. Reding Environmental Education Center. Meal followed by a speaker and a program meeting.
Heritage Quilt Guild — 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 512 South Elm, Owatonna. Our mission is to promote the art of quilting, and to further education, fellowship, and inspire other quilters. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell. Visitors welcome. https://sites.google.com/site/heritagequiltguildowatonna/home.
Friday, Mar 10
COVID/flu vaccine clinic — 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Lenten benefit fish dinner — 5-7 p.m., KC Hall, 820 S. Elm Ave., Owatonna. Features baked and fried fish, whipped potatoes with country gravy, vegetable, roll, coleslaw, coffee and milk. Cost is $15.00 in advance and $16 at the door, with children under the age of 6 eating free. Advance tickets can be purchased from Owatonna Catholic Daughters (Linda Strand 507-363-2596).
Mardi Gras fundraiser — 6-9 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 609 S. Lincoln Ave., Owatonna. Food, Games, Silent and Live Auction! Tickets are only $20. Family friendly event. Funds raised will support youth mental health & substance use prevention.
Saturday, Mar 11
Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club — 9:30 a.m., Hy-Vee, 1620 S Cedar Ave., Owatonna. Meeting for coffee and conversation.
Sunday, Mar 12
Pancake Breakfast — 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Owatonna VFW, 135 Oakdale St. Includes Pancakes, French Toast, Scrambled or Fried Eggs, Sausage Links, Juice, Coffee, Milk. Tickets are $8.00 in advance, $9.00 at the door, under 5 are free. Advanced tickets can be purchased from any OMS or OHS music student or from Jerry at Tone Music.
MSBGO — 3 p.m., Mineral Springs Brewery, 111 N Walnut Ave, Owatonna. On Sundays, we’ll be hosting a free and fun game of chance. Come on down to play along and win free beer!
Monday, Mar 13
COVID/flu vaccine clinic — 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting — 5:30 p.m., VFW Post 3723, 135 Oakdale St., Owatonna.
Steele County Gem and Mineral Club — 6-8 p.m., Owatonna Public Library, 105 N Elm Ave., Owatonna. In the Gainey room.
Tuesday, Mar 14
COVID/flu vaccine clinic — 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave., Owatonna. No appointment is needed. Any questions call 507-444-7650.
History Partners Memory Café — 10-11:15 a.m., Steele County Historical Society, 1700 Austin Rd., Owatonna. This in-person program focuses on awareness of dementia and connects family, friends, and neighbors to supportive services in the community through a meaningful social activity. Each session will have a theme for the program, an activity, and a snack will follow. Space will be limited due to the nature of this program. Please call the History Center at 507-451-1420 to reserve a place.
St. Vincent’s Table — 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Parish, 512 South Elm Street, Owatonna. Serving free meal for those in need.